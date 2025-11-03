Surveys Attract Focus As Government Shutdown Leaves FX Markets Without Guidance

The US Dollar Index advanced, despite the 25-basis-point rate cut. This development showed that a cut was fully priced in far before the decision. However, Chair Powell tempered expectations for a December follow-up, shifting the policy path from autopilot easing to data‑dependent optionality.

DXY approached a key resistance level, while EUR/USD and GBP/USD slipped toward recent lows; USD/JPY extended its gains after the BoJ refrained from signaling imminent hikes. Commodity currencies were mixed. CAD drew support from firmer crude and a resilient U.S. risk tone; AUD and NZD lagged amid a cautious Asia impulse. CHF softened as haven demand faded.

Cross‑asset signals supported the dollar's bid. U.S. equities notched a third straight weekly gain and closed out a sixth positive month, with the Nasdaq leading on mega‑cap beats from Alphabet and Amazon. In addition, the trade war climate improved after President Trump's trip to Asia and a truce on rare earths/minerals with President Xi.

Pairs In Focus

1. EUR AUD

EUR AUD is currently forming a broadening megaphone pattern, potentially signaling a long-term top.

EUR/AUD daily chart, Source: TradingView

The price has recently made a lower high and is now going toward a retest of the previous low. A break of the 1.75600 level and the lower trendline would signal sustained weakness and potential sells. The incoming central bank rate decision could be a catalyst.

2. AUD SGD

This pair has strongly rejected from 0.83420 support in October before testing the previous resistance at 0.55520.

AUD/SGD daily chart, Source: TradingView

So far, this key level has held. However, its breakout could signal a potential for a rally as high as 0.87260 in the medium-term.

Looking Ahead

With the government shutdown ongoing, the near-term economic indicator influence hinges on ISM surveys, FED speeches, and ADP Data. With Powell pushing back on a December cut, a firm ISM—especially prices paid and employment—would reinforce dollar strength and keep EUR/USD pressured toward the October lows.

On the calendar: US ISM manufacturing and services, ADP as a proxy for labor during the shutdown, CHF CPI, the RBA (expected to hold at 3.60%), and the BoE (expected to hold near 4.00%). By Thursday, the US government shutdown will become the longest in history.

Traders may keep a closer eye on AUD and GBP, as any central bank surprises could drive volatility.

