How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Today kicks off a new trading month with a few key data points and a cautious tone across markets. After a volatile October dominated by rate cuts, trade headlines, and heavy earnings, traders now shift focus toward fresh macro data and how the economy is adjusting to the Fed's recent policy moves.

This morning's manufacturing and ISM releases will give important insight into business sentiment, prices, and employment trends heading into the final stretch of Q4. Meanwhile, multiple Fed speakers throughout the day will add color to how policymakers view inflation's trajectory and the timeline for future rate decisions.

With portfolio rebalancing, month-open flows, and lingering event risk, volatility may remain elevated even with a modest calendar. Expect reactive price action around data drops and Fed commentary.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 684.75 to start November as traders digest the recent volatility and look ahead to fresh economic data. If bulls can maintain footing above this level, early strength could carry price into 686.15 and 687.55, with extended momentum reaching 688.90. A continued lift could take SPY toward 690.30 and 691.65 if market sentiment stabilizes on the back of favorable manufacturing data. These levels mark where short-term buyers may attempt to reassert control into month-open flows.

If SPY slips under 684.75, sellers may press into 683.35 and 681.95. A break here could open the path to 680.60 and 679.20, with heavier pressure exposing 677.80. These areas will be critical in determining whether traders start the month risk-on or if macro uncertainty weighs early on positioning.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the session at 633.75, where bulls are trying to keep the momentum alive after a volatile October close. A move above could push the index toward 635.25 and 636.70, with stronger buying lifting into 638.15. If enthusiasm builds off the ISM data, QQQ could extend to 639.60 and potentially 641.10. Each step higher would reinforce confidence that big tech continues to anchor the market.

If QQQ breaks below 633.75, sellers could drag price toward 632.30 and 630.85. A deeper slide may reach 629.45 and 628.00, with additional weakness testing 626.55. These downside zones will help show whether investors are trimming exposure into the first week of the new month or preparing for further rotation within the sector.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 270.75 following post-earnings digestion as traders reassess risk appetite in the tech sector. A hold above this level could bring 271.90 and 273.05 into play, with sustained buying driving toward 274.20. If strength persists, AAPL may climb into 275.35 and 276.50, showing buyers defending value even as broader indices fluctuate.

If AAPL loses 270.75, downside pressure could test 269.60 and 268.45. A breakdown here may target 267.35 and 266.20, with heavier selling carrying toward 265.10. These levels will reveal whether traders are using the early week momentum to add long exposure or lighten positions into mid-week catalysts.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts at 519.25, with bulls looking to sustain strength following a strong quarterly performance. If price holds firm, a move into 520.65 and 522.05 could develop, with continued momentum carrying toward 523.50. If risk appetite builds through the morning, MSFT could extend to 524.90 and 526.30, signaling continued confidence in large-cap tech leadership.

If MSFT fades below 519.25, sellers could push into 517.85 and 516.45. A deeper move might take price toward 515.05 and 513.65, with extended weakness testing 512.25. These reactions will help gauge whether traders are locking profits post-earnings or positioning for a November continuation.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 206.50, where bulls aim to keep momentum alive within the semiconductor sector. A break higher could drive price toward 207.75 and 209.00, with added strength carrying to 210.25. If tech sentiment improves on the day, NVDA could stretch into 211.55 and 212.80. These upside moves would confirm continued demand for growth names into early November.

If NVDA loses 206.50, sellers could press into 205.25 and 204.00. A further pullback might bring 202.80 and 201.55 into view, with heavier weakness pushing to 200.30. These areas reflect where dip buyers may attempt to re-enter if broader markets remain constructive.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 282.75, with traders watching for follow-through after recent strength. A move higher could bring 284.05 and 285.35 into play, with extended buying targeting 286.60. If momentum builds across large-caps, GOOGL may press into 287.90 and 289.20, reinforcing investor optimism toward the ad and cloud outlook.

On the downside, a drop under 282.75 may lead to tests at 281.45 and 280.10. Continued weakness could push into 278.85 and 277.55, with heavy selling reaching 276.20. These levels will reveal whether traders are still eager to buy dips or shifting to profit-taking mode as new data arrives.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 654.00, holding steady after a week of strong sector performance. A push higher could bring 656.20 and 658.35 into focus, with a firm breakout driving toward 660.55. If momentum carries through the morning, META may press into 662.70 and 664.85, signaling buyers maintaining conviction even after recent gains.

If META fails to defend 654.00, sellers could target 651.85 and 649.70. A breakdown below may reach 647.55 and 645.40, with deeper weakness dragging toward 643.20. These areas mark potential zones where traders reassess risk appetite after a strong run in the stock.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 459.50, with bulls aiming to keep control after a steady climb through recent sessions. A move higher could take price into 461.10 and 462.70, with stronger flows pushing toward 464.35 and 465.95. If the tape remains constructive, TSLA may test 467.55 before easing.

If TSLA breaks below 459.50, sellers may drive price into 457.90 and 456.35, with continued pressure testing 454.80. A deeper drop could bring 453.25 and 451.70 into view. These moves will help confirm whether Tesla is attracting renewed buying interest or fading into broader consolidation.

