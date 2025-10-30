How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today stands as one of the most consequential sessions of the year, coming immediately after the Fed's 25-basis-point rate cut and a major thaw in U.S.–China trade relations. Powell's tone during the press conference reminded markets that the path ahead remains uncertain, with policy makers divided between those advocating for patience and those still open to more easing. That contrast alone is enough to create an undercurrent of volatility, but the added layer of geopolitical optimism has complicated the picture.

Overnight, news of President Trump's “12 out of 10” meeting with Xi Jinping shifted sentiment dramatically. The reduction of tariffs, renewed Chinese purchases of U.S. goods, and promises of cooperation on fentanyl and energy have all been viewed as inflation-friendly yet growth-supportive developments. In short, the Fed is cutting while trade winds are improving, a cocktail that could drive whipsaw price action as investors try to interpret what it means for yields, equities, and commodities in the medium term.

On top of that, the market must now absorb another round of high-impact catalysts as AAPL and AMZN report earnings after the close. The outcome of those releases will likely determine whether today's rally attempts find follow-through or face exhaustion. Liquidity will remain thin, ranges wide, and reactions exaggerated as traders reposition portfolios before the weekend.

Expect the session to be fast, reactive, and heavily headline-driven. Focus on your key levels, stay adaptable, and avoid overexposure in front of major announcements. Today is a day for disciplined trading, not heroics.

Now, will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 686.75 after a historic 24 hours that saw both a Fed rate cut and a major breakthrough in US-China trade talks. Buyers will try to keep control above this level, with early strength potentially carrying price into 688.15 and 689.55. If that momentum holds, SPY could stretch into 690.95 and 692.35, as optimism over easing tariffs and improved trade sentiment collides with post-FOMC volatility. If buyers remain active, an extended rally could lift SPY toward 693.75.

On the downside, a break under 686.75 could invite selling into 685.35 and 683.95. If pressure accelerates, price may slide toward 682.55 and 681.15. A deeper fade could test 679.75 as traders reassess the true impact of Powell's cautious tone. These levels will reveal whether enthusiasm from the global developments outweighs the Fed's tempered messaging.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts at 635.00, with tech traders digesting a flood of macro catalysts and looking ahead to tonight's AMZN and AAPL earnings. A steady bid above could spark an early move into 636.40 and 637.85, with strength building toward 639.25 and 640.70. Continued optimism may drive QQQ into 642.10 as traders lean into growth exposure on improving trade sentiment.

If QQQ weakens below 635.00, sellers may drag price into 633.60 and 632.20. A heavier pullback could push the index toward 630.75 and 629.35, where buyers will attempt to regain control. If pressure persists, QQQ may test 627.90. With macro crosscurrents dominating the narrative, volatility could be amplified as traders reposition between earnings and policy themes.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 271.75, with all eyes on its earnings after the close. Bulls will aim to defend this area and potentially drive price into 272.90 and 274.05, with strong buying carrying into 275.20 and 276.35. If sentiment holds firm, Apple could reach as high as 277.55 before earnings, reflecting optimism over global trade and continued iPhone demand.

If AAPL loses 271.75, sellers may look to pressure the stock into 270.60 and 269.45. Continued weakness could test 268.25 and 267.10. If momentum deepens, a slide toward 265.95 may occur as traders trim exposure ahead of the report. These moves will help gauge whether investors are willing to carry risk into tonight's results.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the session at 527.75 following its strong earnings earlier in the week. If buyers maintain momentum, price could lift into 529.10 and 530.45, with sustained strength reaching 531.80 and 533.15. If tech enthusiasm continues, MSFT may stretch toward 534.50 as investors rotate into stable AI and cloud leaders.

If MSFT fails to hold 527.75, sellers may drag price into 526.35 and 524.90. A break there could bring 523.45 and 522.05 into play, with a heavier slide testing 520.65. These levels will show whether MSFT remains a defensive anchor for the sector or joins in broader post-Fed rebalancing.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 206.50, with buyers eyeing further strength after yesterday's surge across the chip space. A push higher could bring 207.75 and 209.00 into play, with stronger momentum driving toward 210.25. If the market maintains its bullish tone, NVDA could extend into 211.55 and 212.80. These upside levels would mark continued confidence in AI and semiconductor demand amid easing trade tensions.

If NVDA breaks below 206.50, sellers could press into 205.25 and 204.00. A deeper move may reach 202.80 and 201.55, with heavier weakness tagging 200.35. These areas will indicate whether traders are using strength to add exposure or take profit before another wave of tech earnings.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the day at 295.00, with traders continuing to digest its earnings and the potential broader boost from tech strength. A firm bid could lift price into 296.40 and 297.80, with strong momentum reaching 299.20 and 300.55. If optimism around digital ad spending persists, GOOGL could stretch into 301.95.

If GOOGL loses 295.00, sellers may push toward 293.60 and 292.20. Further weakness could take the stock into 290.80 and 289.45, with an extended move probing 288.10. These zones will help define whether traders are consolidating post-earnings or chasing relative strength in the wake of a solid quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 688.50, sitting firmly in the spotlight after its earnings blowout. If bullish momentum holds, the stock could climb toward 691.10 and 693.70, with further extension into 696.25. If buying persists, META could advance toward 698.90 and 701.50 as traders reward its strong fundamentals and ad revenue growth.

If META dips below 688.50, sellers could drive price into 685.90 and 683.30. A deeper slide may carry into 680.70 and 678.15, with heavy pressure tagging 675.55. These levels will help gauge whether traders are locking in profits after the post-earnings run or expecting continued leadership from META.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 458.75, with traders watching to see if the stock can build on its rebound momentum. A push above could bring 460.35 and 461.95 into view, with continued strength targeting 463.55. If broader risk appetite continues, TSLA may stretch toward 465.10 and 466.70 as traders look for follow-through into the weekend.

If TSLA breaks below 458.75, sellers could test 457.20 and 455.60. A breakdown there could reach 454.05 and 452.45, with heavier pressure targeting 450.90. These levels matter as the market gauges whether traders continue rotating back into high-beta names or take profits post-FOMC.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

