Fed Cuts, Big Tech Reports

FOMC day meets record highs as small caps and crypto lag behind mega-cap momentum.

FOMC Day: All Eyes on Powell

The Fed decision hits at 2PM ET, with markets pricing a 99.9% chance of a rate cut today and a 91% chance of another in December. While the move is already priced in, the commentary will set the tone.

Powell's stance on inflation and labor softness will determine if this marks the start of a broader easing cycle. With the S&P 500 at all-time highs and a third straight gap-up open, traders are betting on lower rates driving more upside… even as VIX sits near 16.

GOOGL, MSFT, and META Earnings, Watch CapEx and Cloud

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) all report this week, and expectations center on CapEx guidance and cloud growth. Last quarter:

Azure grew 39% YoY , driven by AI adoption and Copilot demand.

grew , driven by AI adoption and Copilot demand. AWS rose 17.5% YoY , showing steady normalization.

rose , showing steady normalization. Google Cloud led with 32% YoY growth, maintaining strong profitability.

The market wants to see that hyperscalers will keep investing heavily in AI infrastructure. Any hesitation could test sentiment after such a long run-up… but strong CapEx guides could extend the rally into year-end.

Market Split

While mega-caps hit record highs, small caps and crypto remain soft. The Russell 2000 is lagging, and Bitcoin (Crypto: BTC) and Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) are struggling to hold key technical levels.

The rally has narrowed… money is crowding into the biggest names as investors chase stability and profitability over speculation. For now, liquidity and rate cuts are keeping the bull market alive, but breadth tells the real story beneath the surface.

