How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Today is one of the most pivotal days of the month. The FOMC's 2PM ET rate decision and Powell's 2:30PM press conference will dictate market tone for the rest of the week, while post-close earnings from META, MSFT, and GOOGL will shape the near-term path for tech.

The morning's data and Treasury auctions will likely take a back seat to rate speculation, with liquidity thinning out as traders prepare for the Fed. Expect sharp, fast-moving reactions around the announcement and press conference as algos and institutions reposition in real time.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 688.25 on one of the most anticipated trading days of the month, with the FOMC rate decision and mega-cap earnings on deck. If buyers can hold above this zone, an early push toward 689.60 may unfold, followed by 690.95 and 692.35. Sustained momentum could drive price into 693.70, and if sentiment remains upbeat into the afternoon, SPY could extend as high as 695.10. These levels will test whether institutions are willing to build positions ahead of Powell's remarks and the earnings deluge.

If SPY loses 688.25, sellers may press into 686.80, with heavier momentum likely carrying into 685.40 and 684.05. A breakdown through those levels opens the door toward 682.70 and possibly 681.25. If the Fed's tone or data surprises traders, volatility could spike, sending SPY sharply through lower demand areas.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts at 635.00, with traders watching for pre-FOMC positioning in tech-heavy names. If bulls can stay in control, price could lift into 636.45 and 637.90, with stronger momentum driving toward 639.35. Continued strength could stretch the index toward 640.75 and 642.20 as buyers bet on a dovish tone and solid earnings guidance later today.

If QQQ falters below 635.00, a slide into 633.60 may develop. Further weakness could bring 632.20 and 630.80 into focus, with deeper pressure leading toward 629.40. If markets turn defensive ahead of the Fed's press conference, the tape could pull back toward 627.95 before finding balance. Each move lower will show how much positioning is being unwound before key catalysts.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 269.75, and buyers will aim to hold momentum steady ahead of peers' earnings this afternoon. A lift above could carry price into 270.80 and 271.85, with continued strength lifting into 272.90. If bulls stay engaged, Apple may stretch toward 273.95 and 275.00. Each step higher reflects growing optimism that consumer demand and services revenue can remain resilient despite market uncertainty.

If 269.75 gives way, sellers may look to test 268.70. A breakdown there exposes 267.60 and 266.50, with further pressure targeting 265.45. If sentiment turns defensive into the FOMC announcement, AAPL could slip into 264.35 before stabilizing. These moves will highlight whether traders are staying patient or lightening risk into macro and tech catalysts.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft starts at 543.50, with traders positioning for its earnings release after the bell. If bulls maintain control, the stock could climb into 545.00 and 546.45, followed by an extension into 547.90. If optimism carries through, momentum could drive MSFT into 549.40 and 550.85 as buyers anticipate solid AI-driven growth.

If MSFT loses 543.50, sellers may probe into 542.00, with further weakness leading toward 540.55 and 539.10. Sustained downside could press the tape into 537.65, and under heavier pressure, toward 536.15. These levels will act as key reference points for traders adjusting risk ahead of tonight's critical earnings data.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 207.50, with bulls hoping to maintain control after recent gains. A push higher could carry into 208.65 and 209.80, with further strength lifting toward 210.95. If momentum holds through midday, NVDA could extend to 212.10 and possibly 213.25 as investors lean into AI and chip optimism ahead of peer reports.

If NVDA slips under 207.50, sellers could drag price into 206.35, with increased pressure pushing toward 205.20. A deeper move could extend to 204.05 and 202.90, where buyers may attempt to defend the prior breakout area. Watch these levels closely, as volatility could spike during the Fed announcement and ripple through semiconductor names.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 269.00 ahead of its earnings release this evening. A firm bid above could lift price into 270.35 and 271.70, with additional upside toward 273.00. If buying persists, GOOGL may stretch into 274.35 and 275.70 as traders position for positive cloud and ad revenue commentary.

If GOOGL breaks below 269.00, sellers may test 267.70 and 266.40, with heavier downside reaching 265.10. Continued weakness could drag price into 263.80, and under stronger pressure, 262.50. These reactions will help gauge whether traders are trimming exposure into results or leaning bullish on post-report follow-through.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts the day at 753.25, and bulls will be eyeing a run into earnings after the close. A move above could drive price toward 755.60 and 757.90, with continued upside targeting 760.25. If bullish sentiment holds, META could reach 762.55 and 764.85 as buyers bet on continued ad growth and strong margins.

If META fails to hold 753.25, sellers may aim for 750.95 and 748.65. A deeper pullback could reach 746.35 and 744.10, with heavy weakness targeting 741.80. Given the scale of today's catalysts, META may experience outsized swings as traders balance earnings optimism against macro risk.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 464.50, with traders watching how it behaves amid broader market catalysts. A push higher could bring 466.00 and 467.55 into focus, with stronger momentum extending toward 469.05. If sentiment improves, Tesla could press into 470.60 and 472.15 as buyers take advantage of volatility.

If Tesla breaks below 464.50, sellers may press into 463.00 and 461.45, with continued pressure testing 459.95. A deeper selloff could send price toward 458.40 and possibly 456.85 before buyers attempt a rebound. These levels will show whether traders are positioning Tesla defensively into a heavy earnings week.

