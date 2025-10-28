Nvidia Shares Rise Nearly 4% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal

Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ:NVDA) experienced a significant Power Inflow alert, a key bullish indicator that is closely tracked by traders who value order flow analytics, specifically institutional and retail order flow data.

At 10:41 AM EST on October 28, NVDA triggered a Power Inflow signal at a price of $192.64. In the hour leading up to the Power Inflow signal, NVDA's stock price had some slight pullback following the initial price rise that occurred earlier in the day. Following the Power Inflow signal, the price of NVDA steadily spiked higher, reaching a price of $199.84 at one point prior to 2:45 PM EST. Over that same period, there was a noticeable shift towards buying activity on both the retail and institutional side of the market. This Power Inflow signal is aimed to be a bullish indication of institutional and retail interest, spotlighting where traders may be entering the market for the stock.

Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

The Power Inflow alert is a proprietary signal developed and provided by TradePulse. The alert is issued within the first two hours of the trading day, highlighting when there is a significant shift in order flow, specifically indicating that there's been a strong trend towards buying activity. This suggests a high probability of bullish price movement for the rest of the day, making it a potentially strategic and opportune entry point for active traders.

Order flow analytics analyze real-time buying and selling trends by examining the volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional traders. These insights offer a more detailed understanding of price behavior and market sentiment for a stock, allowing the trader or institution to make the most informed decision possible.

NVDA Intraday Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow, NVDA was priced at $192.64. Following the signal:

• Intraday High As Of 2:45 PM EST: $199.84 (+3.7%)

Today's Power Inflow alert on NVDA is a great example of how real-time order flow analytics can reveal bullish momentum, especially during a period where the stock price appears to be stagnant or weakening. The strong short-term gains following the Power Inflow alert on NVDA emphasize the power of order flow analytics, and TradePulse's Power Inflow signal in particular, in spotting bullish intraday momentum, offering traders a potentially advantageous buying opportunity.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. The analysis is based on stock order flow data, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

