How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today brings a morning loaded with regional data and a key FOMC meeting on deck for tomorrow. The early releases on housing and manufacturing will help set tone, but all eyes remain on the Fed's likely 25-basis-point rate cut and the tone of Powell's comments tomorrow.

The day also includes Treasury auctions which could add cross-currents to liquidity. Traders should watch for sudden reversals as positioning shifts ahead of the policy decision.

Expect choppy trade, algorithmic reactions, and low depth in the order book as markets brace for one of the most significant catalysts of the quarter. Manage risk carefully and stay focused on execution through the noise.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 685.25 as traders brace for heavy volatility ahead of tomorrow's rate decision. Buyers will aim to keep control above this level, which could drive an early test into 686.60. If momentum builds, SPY may climb into 687.95 and 689.25, with stronger follow-through potentially reaching 690.60. A firm hold at these upper levels would show continued optimism that the Fed's anticipated cut could fuel risk appetite across indices.

If SPY slips under 685.25, sellers could quickly target 683.85. Losing that zone opens the path toward 682.50 and 681.15, where heavier pressure may emerge. A deeper slide could probe into 679.75 before stabilizing. These levels will help determine whether traders are repositioning defensively ahead of the FOMC or still leaning into late-month strength.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the session at 628.75, with bulls hoping to sustain control ahead of key macro catalysts. A lift above could spark moves into 630.15 and 631.55, with stronger momentum pressing into 632.90. Continued confidence may carry the tape toward 634.25 and possibly 635.65 as tech leads pre-FOMC optimism.

If QQQ fades below 628.75, sellers may drag price into 627.35. A break there exposes 625.95 and 624.55, with added weakness driving into 623.10. If volatility spikes, deeper downside could test 621.70 before buyers regroup. These reactions will show how traders are managing exposure ahead of tomorrow's decision and major earnings flow.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens the session at 268.25, with buyers focused on defending this area into the rate event. If strength holds, upside could extend into 269.30 and 270.35, with further traction toward 271.40. A confident tape may push Apple toward 272.50 and 273.55 as positioning builds into tech earnings later this week.

If 268.25 gives way, sellers may test 267.20 and 266.15, with a heavier move bringing 265.10 into play. Continued weakness could send price toward 264.05 before stabilizing. These levels will gauge whether investors are trimming risk or still leaning bullish into a potentially market-moving policy shift.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the day at 533.00, with bulls aiming to keep momentum strong into earnings. A push higher could target 534.40 and 535.80, with extended follow-through into 537.20. If buyers maintain pressure, MSFT could stretch into 538.60 and 540.00. These zones mark where confidence in corporate guidance may meet early resistance.

If MSFT fails to hold 533.00, sellers may push into 531.60. Losing that area could invite further pressure into 530.20 and 528.80, with deeper weakness drawing the tape toward 527.40. These levels indicate where short-term traders may fade optimism ahead of a high-stakes earnings print.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts at 191.50, with buyers seeking to build momentum after recent consolidation. If demand persists, the stock may climb toward 192.65 and 193.80, with further extension into 194.90. A stronger tape could lift NVDA into 196.10 and 197.25, suggesting confidence that the semiconductor trade will remain resilient post-FOMC.

If NVDA breaks below 191.50, sellers may look for a move into 190.35. A continuation of weakness could press the stock into 189.25 and 188.10. If pressure mounts, the day's lower test may reach 187.00. These downside levels will highlight whether momentum buyers are starting to pull back into the macro uncertainty.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 270.25, with traders watching for continuation strength into earnings week. A rise above this level could propel the tape into 271.40 and 272.55, with heavier buying extending toward 273.70. If the bullish tone persists, GOOGL may push into 274.85 and 276.00, signaling solid conviction ahead of big tech catalysts.

If sellers retake control under 270.25, price may drift into 269.10. A break there could expose 267.95 and 266.80, with deeper weakness targeting 265.65. If selling accelerates, GOOGL may pull back toward 264.50 before stabilizing. These zones will help gauge whether institutional players are taking profit into event risk.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens the session at 753.25, with bulls attempting to build on recent relative strength. A push above this level could lead to 755.45 and 757.65, with stronger momentum extending toward 759.80. If buyers maintain pressure, META may stretch into 762.00 and 764.20 as traders position for earnings volatility.

If META loses 753.25, sellers may eye a move into 751.10. A breakdown there can carry into 748.90 and 746.70, with added weakness driving toward 744.55. If momentum turns heavy, the day's low bear target sits near 742.35. These reactions will illustrate whether short-term funds are rotating out of extended names before mid-week catalysts.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 455.25, where bulls will try to stabilize the tape following recent weakness. A move higher could bring 456.80 and 458.35 into play, with a firmer tone driving toward 459.95. Continued strength may push Tesla into 461.50 and 463.10, hinting at renewed interest in growth names.

If Tesla breaks under 455.25, sellers may test 453.65. A deeper move could carry into 452.10 and 450.55, with heavier pressure pressing toward 449.00. If momentum fades sharply, TSLA may tag 447.45 before buyers look to step back in. These levels highlight whether sentiment around high-beta stocks remains fragile ahead of major catalysts.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.