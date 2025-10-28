Global Payments Stock: Why Investors Should Stay Cautious

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is currently in the final leg of its Phase 16, the last stage of its Guna Triads on the weekly Adhishthana cycle, and its outlook isn't looking promising. Here's what has unfolded so far and what lies ahead for the stock.

Global Payments and Its Adhishthana Cycle So Far

According to the Adhishthana Principles, stocks typically form a Cakra structure between Phases 4–8. This structure, often resembling a channel with an arc, usually carries bullish implications. The ideal setup concludes with an upside breakout in Phase 9, marking the start of the Himalayan Formation, a phase of strong bullish momentum.

Global Payments entered its Phase 4 back in 2017 and continued to trade within its Cakra through Phase 8. However, when the stock transitioned into Phase 9, instead of breaking out to the upside as expected, it broke down, triggering what's known as the Move of Pralaya, a bearish phase marked by strong selling pressure.

Fig.1 Global Payments Cakra Breakdown (Source: Adhishthana.com)

As I wrote in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"When the underlying breaks the Cakra on the flip side, consolidation typically extends into the Guna Triads. The move that follows is highly significant, and selling pressure can be extremely strong. This is called the Move of Pralaya."

True to this principle, Global Payments fell by over 50% by the time it reached Phase 13. The stock then transitioned into its Guna Triads (Phases 14, 15, and 16), which determine whether a stock can achieve Nirvana, the highest point in its 18-phase cycle during Phase 18.

For a Nirvana move to occur, these triads must exhibit Satoguna, a clean, sustained bullish momentum.

As outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

Fig.2 Global Payments Weak Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Throughout its triads, Global Payments has shown no signs of bullishness. The absence of bullish momentum rules out any possibility of a Nirvana move in Phase 18. The stock transitions into Phase 17 on November 3, 2025, a phase generally considered a no-trade zone. While temporary rallies can occur here, they typically fade and should not be chased since the stock's triad structure was weak.

Broadly, the stock's underperformance looks likely to persist until at least November 2027.

Investor Outlook

Global Payments' outlook fundamentally shifted when it broke its Cakra in Phase 9. Since then, the stock has remained consistently weak. Even during its triads, the absence of Satoguna has kept the stock from showing any meaningful strength – further reinforcing a bearish bias.

With the stock nearing Phase 17, caution remains key. Any short-term rallies should be viewed as temporary, and investors would be better served staying on the sidelines until a new cycle begins.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.