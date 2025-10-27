How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Monday starts quietly in terms of scheduled data, but the week ahead is anything but calm. With the FOMC rate decision and Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday along with big tech earnings, traders are bracing for sharp swings in volatility and sentiment shifts.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing report and today's Treasury auctions will provide context for how businesses and credit markets are handling the current environment, but they are unlikely to overshadow the major catalysts midweek and beyond.

With so much risk queued up, today's flows may center around hedging, sector rotation, and strategic positioning. Expect wide ranges, sharp tape reactions, and heightened sensitivity to headlines throughout the week. Trade proactively, stay alert, and prepare for momentum to accelerate in either direction as events unfold.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the week at 682.75, and buyers will look to keep momentum alive ahead of a massive stretch of catalysts. A firm bid above could lift price into 684.10 and 685.50, with continued strength opening a path toward 686.85. If sentiment remains upbeat, SPY may extend into 688.25 and possibly 689.60 as institutional players position early for the week's events. Each step higher shows confidence that markets can sustain elevated levels into the FOMC and heavyweight earnings.

If SPY slips under 682.75, sellers may pressure price into 681.30. A breakdown there exposes 679.85 and 678.40, with heavier downside bringing 676.95 into view. If weakness persists, SPY could retreat toward 675.50 before buyers attempt to reassert control. These levels will help show whether early optimism turns defensive once volatility kicks in.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the session at 625.00 as traders eye a critical week for tech. A push above could bring 626.25 and 627.55 into play, with continued progress pointing toward 628.80. If buyers stay engaged, QQQ may stretch into 630.15 and 631.45, signaling confidence in mega cap earnings strength.

If QQQ falls through 625.00, sellers may test 623.70. Lose that level and momentum could slide into 622.40 and 621.10, with further softness reaching toward 619.80. If pressure builds, QQQ may dip toward 618.55 before stabilizing. These reactions will highlight whether tech bulls are getting in front of results or holding off until guidance becomes clearer.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 264.75, with bulls aiming to maintain control heading into Thursday's earnings. A move higher could lift price into 265.70 and 266.65, with further upside into 267.60. If momentum holds, AAPL may reach toward 268.55 and 269.50 as traders continue to rotate into names expected to deliver resilient results.

If Apple loses 264.75, sellers may drive price into 263.85. Continued weakness could test 262.95 and 262.00, with deeper pressure reaching 261.05. If sentiment sours toward earnings, Apple may slide to 260.15 before finding support. These areas will determine whether traders want early exposure to one of the week's biggest reports.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the week at 530.50, with buyers looking to keep momentum strong ahead of tomorrow's earnings release. A lift above could open the door to 531.85 and 533.20, with stronger flows pushing into 534.55. If enthusiasm builds into earnings, MSFT may stretch toward 535.90 and 537.25. These moves would reflect belief in durable enterprise demand and AI revenue growth.

If MSFT slips below 530.50, sellers may target 529.10. A break there can send price into 527.70 and 526.30, with deeper weakness moving toward 524.95. If caution takes over, MSFT may drift toward 523.60 before buyers return. These levels show whether traders are positioning long into results or hedging expectations.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 190.75, and bulls will want to see continued strength into a tech-heavy week. A move higher could take price into 191.85 and 192.95, with further upside into 194.05. If buyers maintain conviction, NVDA may push into 195.15 and 196.25, signaling confidence that semis remain a pillar of market leadership.

If NVDA loses 190.75, sellers may press into 189.65. A deeper pullback could hit 188.55 and 187.45, with added weakness reaching 186.35. If sentiment fades, NVDA may slide toward 185.25 before firm bids reappear. These zones capture the risk-off reaction if traders reduce exposure ahead of FOMC volatility.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 264.75, with bulls preparing for Tuesday's high-stakes earnings report. A push above could drive price into 265.80 and 266.85, with stronger flows lifting into 267.90. If enthusiasm builds into earnings, GOOGL may stretch into 268.95 and 270.00 as positioning firms up.

If GOOGL fails to hold 264.75, sellers may aim for 263.70. A break below there exposes 262.65 and 261.60, with continued weakness reaching 260.55. If pressure accelerates into results, price may retreat toward 259.50 before stabilizing. These reactions will signal whether traders are nervous or optimistic about forward guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens the session at 748.00, with bulls defending a new zone of higher value before Wednesday's earnings. A move above could drive price into 750.10 and 752.20, with a stronger push lifting into 754.25. If buyers stay aggressive, META may extend toward 756.35 and 758.45 as traders anticipate continued ad strength.

If META dips under 748.00, sellers may probe into 745.90. A breakdown there could take the stock into 743.80 and 741.75, with deeper weakness targeting 739.70. If caution spreads across tech, META may drift toward 737.60 before support develops. These levels show the range where risk appetite may tighten into a major catalyst.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the week at 439.00, with buyers hoping to establish firmer footing after recent consolidation. A lift above could open the path to 440.55 and 442.10, with more strength pushing into 443.65. If momentum improves broadly, TSLA may press into 445.20 and 446.75. Each move higher hints at renewed interest in growth trade exposure.

If Tesla breaks below 439.00, sellers may test 437.45. A continued drop could reach 435.85 and 434.30, with heavier downside probing into 432.75. If sentiment weakens, TSLA could move toward 431.20 before stabilizing. These levels outline whether Tesla continues to trade in balance or shifts into a more defensive structure.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

