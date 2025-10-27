Garrett Motion's Bullishness In Motion: More Momentum Ahead?

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) recently made headlines after rallying over 30% in just two days, following an impressive Q3 performance. However, when analyzed under the lens of the Adhishthana Principles, it becomes clear why this rally arrived precisely at this point in the stock's cycle. Here's a breakdown of the move.

Garrett Motion and Its Cakra Formation

According to the Adhishthana framework, stocks typically form a Cakra structure between Phases 4-8, a channel-like setup with an arc that generally carries bullish implications. Once a stock breaks out in Phase 9, it initiates the Himalayan Formation, often marking a strong and sustained bullish leg.

Garrett Motion has been following this path closely. The stock entered Phase 4 on the weekly charts in November 2021 and traded within its Cakra until the end of Phase 8. Upon transitioning into Phase 9, the stock reversed from its lows and broke out of the Cakra to the upside.

Fig.1 Garrett Motipon Cakra Breakout (Source: Adhishthana.com)

A Phase 9 breakout is one of the most powerful technical events in the Adhishthana structure. True to that expectation, after its breakout in April 2025, Garrett Motion has rallied by nearly 72%. This perfectly illustrates the predictive precision of the Adhishthana Principles, the framework anticipated a strong bullish sentiment post-breakout, and Garrett Motion delivered exactly that.

Currently, the stock is in Phase 9, which ends on November 16, 2025. Following this, it will transition into Phase 10, where a continued rally is expected before a possible peak formation.

As I noted in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"The 18th interval is expected to be the level of peak formation; if not, then the 23rd interval. If this phase concludes without forming the peak, it is anticipated to occur in the following phases."

Therefore, Phase 10 will be crucial to track as the stock approaches its next potential summit.

Investor Outlook

With a Cakra breakout in play and strong momentum behind it, Garrett Motion's bullish trajectory remains intact. The rally is likely to extend into Phase 10, where a peak formation could occur. Investors currently holding the stock should continue to ride the trend and watch for signs of a peak as the phase transition approaches.

Garrett Motion remains, quite literally, in motion, and in alignment with the Adhishthana Principles.

