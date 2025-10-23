How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today provides a fresh look at manufacturing and housing activity with September's Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 8:30 AM Eastern, Existing Home Sales at 10 AM Eastern, and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity reading at 11 AM Eastern. Each of these releases offers a glimpse into economic momentum during a period when broader data availability remains limited.

The Treasury's 5-Year TIPS Auction at 1 PM Eastern will be the most market-sensitive scheduled event of the day, as traders continue to monitor inflation expectations closely ahead of Friday's CPI release. Fed speakers Barr and Bowman will also be watched for any hints related to near-term policy direction.

Thin liquidity and selective participation are likely to continue until clearer macro signals emerge. Expect pockets of volatility throughout the session as investors adjust positions into the approaching inflation data. Manage size carefully and keep a close eye on developing momentum around the scheduled releases.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 668.00, where buyers will try to steady the tape after some choppy back-and-forth this week. A push higher could carry the index into 669.25 and 670.50, with continued strength lifting into 671.70. If demand remains firm, SPY may extend toward 672.90 and possibly 674.15. Each leg higher would reinforce the idea that investors are still willing to lean into risk even without strong economic catalysts driving direction.

If SPY breaks below 668.00, sellers may look to pressure price into 666.80. A loss of that level could bring 665.55 and 664.35 into view, with heavier downside momentum opening the door toward 663.10. If weakness builds, the index could test 661.90 before bargain hunters reappear. These levels will help define whether recent downside swings are simply corrective or something more active.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the session at 605.50, with bulls attempting to keep tech leadership intact. A firm bid above may lift price into 606.65 and 607.85, with further upside stretching toward 609.00. If strength holds, QQQ could extend toward 610.20 and 611.40, suggesting traders remain comfortable with growth exposure for now.

If QQQ loses 605.50, sellers may quickly probe into 604.30. A breakdown here would invite a move into 603.05 and 601.85, with heavier selling potentially dragging the tape toward 600.60. If pressure intensifies, the move could extend into 599.40. These zones are where traders will watch closely for a shift in short-term tech sentiment.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 259.50 as buyers look to maintain constructive momentum. A push higher could send price into 260.45 and 261.35, with continued strength driving toward 262.25. If the tape remains firm, AAPL may climb toward 263.20 and 264.10. Each higher step suggests that institutional buyers are still comfortable accumulating shares during quieter sessions.

If Apple falls below 259.50, sellers may test 258.60. A drop through there exposes 257.65 and 256.75, with deeper softness carrying into 255.80. If pressure persists, the stock could dip to 254.85 before stabilizing. These areas serve as checkpoints for whether Apple can hold its recent trend of higher bases.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the day at 522.00, and bulls will try to keep the steady uptrend in place. A rise above this level could bring price into 523.20 and 524.45, followed by an attempt toward 525.65. If momentum builds, MSFT may stretch toward 526.85 and 528.10. Each step upward confirms large-cap buyers are still circling despite limited macro drivers.

If MSFT slips under 522.00, sellers may move price toward 520.80. A break here can send the stock into 519.60 and 518.40, with continued weakness pulling into 517.20. If selling deepens, Microsoft may test 516.00 before finding fresh support. These levels highlight where buyers might patiently reload shares.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 180.25 and buyers will look to defend this spot after recent hesitation. A move higher could drive price into 181.35 and 182.45, with additional buying lifting toward 183.50. If tailwinds build, NVDA may reach 184.60 and 185.70. Each upward test would signal traders still showing respect for the semiconductor story.

If 180.25 breaks, sellers may press into 179.20. A continued move lower could bring 178.15 and 177.10 into view, with heavier pressure testing 176.05. If downside momentum grows, the tape might slide into 174.95 before finding a cushion. These levels provide clarity on whether consolidation continues or breaks into a deeper pullback.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the day at 253.00, where bulls aim to reestablish control. A lift above could push price into 253.95 and 254.90, with further upside carrying toward 255.85. If momentum holds, GOOGL may stretch toward 256.80 and 257.75. Each improvement here helps confirm that buyers remain interested even with a light economic calendar.

If GOOGL fails to defend 253.00, sellers may lean into 251.95. A drop there could send price into 250.95 and 249.95, with further weakness dragging the tape toward 248.95. If selling expands, an additional fade into 247.90 is possible. These moves will help determine whether softness in communication stocks is temporary or signaling a shift.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 731.00, where bulls are trying to keep the name anchored near the upper end of its recent range. A move above could lift price into 733.10 and 735.20, with continued strength pushing toward 737.35. If momentum continues, META may extend into 739.50 and 741.65. Each upward push reflects traders sticking with winners even in thin conditions.

If 731.00 breaks, sellers may aim for 728.90. A loss there can pull price into 726.75 and 724.60, with deeper weakness reaching 722.50. If pressure persists, a slide into 720.35 could unfold. These steps lower help clarify whether META is simply consolidating or losing its leadership edge.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the session at 423.75 and buyers will look to defend this area to avoid further downside drift. A push higher could send price into 425.25 and 426.75, with a continued drive pressing into 428.25. If momentum improves, Tesla could stretch into 429.75 and 431.25. Each higher push would show buyers getting more comfortable engaging again.

If Tesla drops below 423.75, sellers may press into 422.20. A move under here could take the stock into 420.60 and 419.05, with deeper weakness extending into 417.50. If downside continues, a dip into 416.00 may follow before stabilization attempts emerge. These checkpoints will reveal whether the stock is still searching for a proper base.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

