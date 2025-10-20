Earnings Season: Netflix And Tesla

Big tech earnings are here, BTC and ETH bounce after heavy outflows, and regional banks stabilize as loan quality holds steady.

Tesla & Netflix Earnings this Week

All eyes are on Tesla and Netflix as both report this week. For Tesla, the key story is a reacceleration in U.S. deliveries, supported by improved logistics and steady Model Y demand. Analysts expect around $25.4B in Q3 revenue and EPS of $0.67, with margin trends and AI updates in focus.

Netflix, meanwhile, is projected to post $9.3B in revenue and EPS near $5.00, as its ad-supported tier and password-sharing crackdown continue to drive engagement.Between Tesla's delivery rebound and Netflix's pricing power, these two earnings could anchor sentiment heading into next week's heavy tech lineup.

Bitcoin & Ethereum Bounce After Major Outflows

Crypto saw its largest outflow day in months on Friday, October 10, with over half a billion dollars leaving Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked funds. The move briefly sent Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down near $102K and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) below $3,600, but both have since bounced… Bitcoin back above $109K and Ethereum reclaiming $4,000.

The quick recovery signals that long-term holders are defending key levels. The question now: can this momentum push BMNR toward new all-time highs, or was this just a reflexive bounce after overextended leverage was flushed out?

Eyes on Regional Banks, Signs of Stability

After a week of heavy outflows from the KRE ETF, regional banks found some footing as recent earnings calls suggested underlying strength.

JPMorgan's CFO Jeremy Barnum said, "Credit quality remains exceptionally strong, with net charge-offs still below historical averages."

Wells Fargo's CEO Charlie Scharf echoed the same tone, noting that "Consumer and commercial credit continues to perform well, with delinquencies stable and losses modest."

Despite earlier concerns around Zions and other smaller lenders, these comments helped ease fears of systemic weakness. If KRE can hold this week's lows, we may be seeing the start of a broader reaccumulation phase in the regional banking trade.

Thanks for reading!

**

Welcome to the WOLF Financial Newsletter.

Join over 20,000 savvy investors building wealth and mastering advanced investing strategies live on Twitter Spaces. Subscribe below to be part of the action:

Subscribe to WOLF

**

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.