With network hashrates hitting all-time highs and transaction fee income sinking, Bitcoin miners are being squeezed from both ends.

A growing share of BTC is now sitting idle in ETFs and corporate balance sheets, creating a liquidity drought that threatens the long-term sustainability of Bitcoin's miner-enabled economy.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners are discovering an uncomfortable truth: more work doesn’t necessarily mean more reward. Network difficulty – the metric that governs how hard it is to unlock new coins – has hit fresh highs, just as activity on the blockchain slows to a crawl. The result is a system running at full tilt that offers its key stakeholders less and less.

The economics are deteriorating. Jefferies estimates that miner profitability slipped by around 5% between July and September. Transaction-fee income, once a decent supplement to block rewards, has fallen below $500,000 a day. With Bitcoin's price retreating from its mid-August highs and electricity costs rising at twice the pace of consumer inflation, margins are being eroded from both ends. What was once a feverish marketplace now resembles a half-abandoned factory: the machinery still hums, but commerce is thin.

More hash, less cash

Rising hashrates normally point to rising network security. They can also signal desperation. Miners have sunk vast sums into specialized ASICS hardware, much of it financed with debt. Investors expect the machines to keep humming, but as hashrates surge, so does competition for dwindling returns. Each participant hopes rivals will quit first; few can afford to blink. This is less a gold rush than a stand-off in a trench.

Electricity, the industry's largest cost component, rose by 6.2% year-on-year in August. With Bitcoin itself drifting lower, miners are increasingly reliant on fee income to plug the gap. Yet that stream is drying up as coins disappear into treasuries and financial products.

A hoarded currency

Satoshi's original white paper imagined a peer-to-peer cash system. Today, nearly 5% of all coins are held by corporate treasuries and ETFs – over 1m tokens that generate no activity, no fees, and no economic circulation. Listed firms brag about their Bitcoin reserves as a badge of technological daring. ETF sponsors sell it to retail investors as "digital gold". In practice, hoarded Bitcoin behaves more like museum bullion than circulating money.

Strikingly, miners themselves are building up BTC treasuries. MARA Holdings, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark have all added to their reserves in recent weeks. Whether this is confidence or denial is unclear. Stockpiling coins while complaining about low liquidity is a curious business strategy – but perhaps a rational one in a market that rewards narrative as much as cash flow.

Suppliers under strain

Miners aren’t the only players feeling the pinch. Bitmain, the dominant maker of mining rigs, has seen US orders slow. To keep its machines earning, it has ventured into hosting and co-location schemes overseas. Not all have gone to plan. A lawsuit in Texas against ORB Energy, a bankrupt former client, has exposed contractual knots and allegations of misappropriated Bitcoin. As margins thin, disputes over ownership of hardware and hashpower are becoming more common. A fragile supply chain is showing signs of stress.

Politics enters the mine

The Trump administration wants the US to be the world's mining hub, and Washington is beginning to view Bitcoin infrastructure as strategically sensitive. Bitmain has responded by localizing manufacturing to appease regulators. Yet suspicion lingers. Zachary Nunn, a Republican congressman, has called for a review of foreign-linked mining firms by America's investment-screening body. His concern is not environmental or financial, but geopolitical: if control of mining capacity implies influence over the network, then foreign ownership becomes a matter of national interest. A subculture once obsessed with libertarian autonomy now finds itself treated like a critical utility.

The take away

The contradiction at the heart of Bitcoin mining is becoming harder to ignore. Miners are essential to the network, yet the network increasingly fails to reward them. Rising difficulty and falling fees produce an economy where toil does not translate into profit. The coming "halving", which will cut block rewards again, threatens to tighten the noose further.

Some miners hope to diversify into energy trading or grid balancing to cushion the blow. Others bet that price appreciation will outrun operational decline. But hope is not a business model. For now, mining resembles a treadmill: more work, less reward, no exit.

Bitcoin has always marketed itself as digital gold. In the late stages of the first gold rush, the main winners were suppliers of shovels and tents. In Bitcoin's version, even they are starting to struggle.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.