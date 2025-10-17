How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today marks another quiet session for economic data as the government shutdown continues to limit official releases. With the calendar completely empty, market participants will focus primarily on remarks from St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem at 12:15 PM Eastern. His comments will be closely followed for any fresh insights into policy direction.

The lack of scheduled data and ongoing uncertainty can lead to thin volume and sharp intraday swings. Traders should remain cautious, as price action may react strongly to unexpected headlines or large fund positioning.

Expect lower liquidity across sessions, fast reversals, and potential volatility spikes as markets navigate a headline-driven environment. Stay alert, manage risk carefully, and keep trade size appropriate for the current conditions.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 654.50, and buyers will be watching this level closely as the market adjusts to another data-free session. A move above here could send price into 655.70 and 656.90, with continued strength pressing toward 658.10. If buying momentum builds, SPY could stretch into 659.25 and potentially 660.45. Each leg higher would show renewed dip buying despite a cautious broader environment.

If SPY loses 654.50, sellers may look to test 653.25. A breakdown there opens the door toward 652.00 and 650.80, with heavier pressure potentially dragging price into 649.50. If momentum stays negative, a slide into 648.20 could follow. These downside areas will help gauge whether today's weakness is short-term or part of a larger rotation out of risk assets.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the session at 592.75, where bulls will look to steady sentiment after a soft open. A firm push higher could target 593.85 and 595.00, with further upside developing into 596.15. If buyers maintain traction, QQQ may extend into 597.35 and 598.50. Each successive move upward would confirm that traders are stepping back into tech following recent pullbacks.

On the downside, a failure to hold 592.75 could trigger selling pressure into 591.60. A break here risks a move into 590.40 and 589.20, with heavier momentum pressing into 588.00. If volatility expands, QQQ could test 586.80 before stabilizing. These levels will define whether weakness in high beta continues or if buyers are ready to defend key support zones.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 245.25, and bulls will try to firm up this level to generate an early lift. A successful bid could propel price toward 246.15 and 247.10, with stronger momentum extending into 248.00. Continued upside might carry Apple into 248.90 and 249.85. Each push higher would reinforce the idea that buyers are still supporting large-cap tech despite broader uncertainty.

If 245.25 breaks, sellers may drive price into 244.30. A loss of that level could open a path toward 243.40 and 242.50, with added weakness dragging Apple into 241.55. If selling deepens, the stock could test 240.60 before finding a footing. These levels will highlight whether dip buyers continue to show up or if sentiment has turned defensive.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the day at 508.75, where buyers will look to stabilize after a week of choppy price action. A move above here could lift MSFT into 509.95 and 511.15, with further momentum targeting 512.40. If demand remains firm, the stock could stretch into 513.60 and 514.85. Each move higher would signal that buyers are gradually reestablishing control ahead of next week's data flow.

If MSFT fails to hold 508.75, sellers may aim for 507.55. A drop below this zone could lead to 506.30 and 505.10, with deeper selling carrying into 503.85. If momentum accelerates, a move toward 502.55 is possible. These areas will be important for tracking whether institutions step back in on weakness or allow the tape to drift lower.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts at 177.75, where bulls are trying to find footing after several sessions of consolidation. A push higher could send price into 178.80 and 179.85, with further follow-through into 180.90. Continued strength could drive price toward 181.95 and 183.00. Each advance would suggest buyers are regaining confidence in semiconductors after recent indecision.

If 177.75 breaks, sellers may target 176.70. A loss of this area could bring 175.60 and 174.55 into view, with heavier pressure sending NVIDIA toward 173.50. If downside momentum builds, price could extend to 172.45 before stabilizing. These lower levels will help measure whether today's weakness is purely technical or fueled by broader rotation out of growth.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 247.75, and bulls will aim to hold this zone to maintain constructive momentum. A firm push above could lift price toward 248.65 and 249.60, with continued strength building into 250.50. If demand holds, GOOGL could test 251.40 and possibly extend toward 252.30. Each push higher would show the resilience of buyers defending communication stocks.

If GOOGL slips below 247.75, sellers may quickly move it toward 246.80. A break here opens downside toward 245.80 and 244.80, with further weakness potentially dragging the stock into 243.75. If selling persists, GOOGL could test 242.70 before basing. These areas tend to attract reactionary buying after sharp intraday drops.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins the session at 703.00, with bulls attempting to stabilize following a week of volatility. A lift above here could send price into 705.15 and 707.25, with continued upside carrying toward 709.35. If momentum persists, META could test 711.45 and potentially reach 713.55. Each move higher reinforces confidence in large-cap tech holding market leadership.

If META falters at 703.00, sellers may lean into 700.90. A breakdown there could open the door toward 698.80 and 696.65, with sustained weakness driving into 694.55. If pressure continues, META may slide toward 692.45 before attempting to base. These areas will reveal whether the stock is consolidating or facing deeper distribution.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 419.75, where buyers will attempt to defend short-term support after several tight sessions. A climb above this level could spark a move into 421.25 and 422.75, with further progress taking price to 424.25. If momentum holds, Tesla could push toward 425.75 and 427.25. Each higher leg would indicate improving sentiment as traders look for confirmation of a rebound.

If Tesla breaks below 419.75, sellers may press into 418.25. A loss of that level could send the stock into 416.70 and 415.25, with stronger pressure dragging into 413.70. If selling continues, Tesla could reach 412.10 before buyers look to step in. These levels highlight where momentum traders may look to fade weakness or reestablish longs.

Final word: Good luck, Happy Friday and have a great weekend!

