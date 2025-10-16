How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today features early manufacturing data and another lineup of Federal Reserve commentary likely to steer the day's tone. The 8:30 AM Eastern releases, which include the New York Fed Services Business Activity Index and the Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, will give the first look into regional activity for October. These reports could influence short-term direction, especially if results diverge from forecasts.

Several Fed appearances, including Waller, Miran, and Barr at 9 AM and Barkin at 12:45 PM, may create choppy intraday price action as traders react to their tone on inflation and interest rates. The market remains highly reactive to policy language, and comments around the rate path could trigger immediate swings in yields and equities.

With the government shutdown still restricting broader data releases, the market will rely heavily on sentiment and liquidity dynamics. Expect uneven participation, fast reversals, and possible bursts of volatility as traders react to incoming headlines and Fed remarks. Stay patient, manage position sizing, and keep risk under control.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 668.00, where buyers will look to defend this level and maintain momentum following Tuesday's indecisive tape. A hold above could lift price into 669.25 and 670.55, with continued strength pressing into 671.80. If momentum holds, SPY could stretch toward 673.10 and 674.40 as traders build early-week positioning. Each push higher reflects buyers stepping back in as volatility begins to stabilize.

If SPY loses 668.00, sellers may push toward 666.75. A break below here exposes 665.50 and 664.25, with further weakness dragging price toward 662.95. Should pressure intensify, SPY could probe 661.70 before buyers attempt to regain control. These levels mark potential reaction zones where liquidity tends to cluster in a lower-volume environment.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 606.00, where bulls will try to keep the index constructive. A break above could open the door to 607.20 and 608.40, with continued strength driving toward 609.65. If momentum persists, a run into 610.85 and 612.05 could unfold. Each move higher would confirm that large-cap tech remains the market's primary support driver.

If QQQ slips below 606.00, sellers may test 604.80. A loss of this zone could invite downside into 603.55 and 602.35, with heavier pressure potentially carrying into 601.15. If weakness extends, QQQ could drop to 599.95 before stabilizing. Each successive break will gauge whether traders are fading rallies or simply digesting recent strength.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 250.00, and buyers will look to defend this round-number level as a base. A firm move higher could target 251.00 and 252.05, with momentum carrying into 253.10. If sentiment stays constructive, Apple could extend toward 254.10 and 255.15. Each leg higher shows confidence holding as the market searches for leadership.

If Apple fails to hold 250.00, sellers may press toward 248.95. A break there opens the path to 247.90 and 246.85, with continued weakness potentially reaching 245.80. If selling accelerates, the stock could slip into 244.75 before dip buyers step in. These areas represent key demand zones where short-term momentum can reverse quickly.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 515.00, where bulls aim to maintain composure after a quiet start to the week. A climb above here could send price into 516.25 and 517.55, with strength carrying into 518.80. Continued buying might lift MSFT into 520.10 and 521.40, reflecting steady accumulation even as macro catalysts remain scarce.

If MSFT loses 515.00, sellers may lean into 513.70. A breakdown here exposes 512.45 and 511.15, with heavier downside carrying price into 509.85. If momentum persists, a deeper slide toward 508.55 is possible. These lower zones help identify where institutional buyers may look to defend positioning.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 182.00, where bulls will try to hold ground after recent choppy trade. A lift above could carry price into 183.10 and 184.25, with follow-through momentum pushing into 185.35. If demand remains firm, price could extend toward 186.45 and 187.55. Each incremental advance underscores steady dip buying in semiconductors.

If NVIDIA breaks below 182.00, sellers may look to test 180.90. A drop here can send price into 179.75 and 178.65, with continued weakness dragging toward 177.55. If selling accelerates, a flush into 176.45 could unfold. These levels indicate where traders will watch for value buyers to step in.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the morning at 253.50, where bulls aim to hold steady after a strong week of rotation into tech. A move higher could lift price into 254.45 and 255.40, with continued progress extending toward 256.35. If strength builds, GOOGL could reach 257.30 and 258.25. Each rise reflects buyers maintaining conviction in large-cap communication names.

If 253.50 breaks, sellers may target 252.55. A sustained move lower could bring 251.55 and 250.60 into play, with added pressure driving toward 249.65. If weakness persists, the stock could dip into 248.70. These zones will show whether the tape is simply cooling off or setting up for broader rotation.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 721.00, and bulls will attempt to keep the stock anchored near recent highs. A push above could send price into 723.10 and 725.20, with further momentum carrying toward 727.25. If strength holds, META could stretch into 729.35 and 731.40. Each step higher highlights ongoing strength in growth-heavy names.

If META slips under 721.00, sellers may drag the tape into 718.95. A break below there could lead to 716.85 and 714.80, with heavier selling reaching 712.70. If downside pressure expands, price may dip to 710.60 before stabilizing. These levels will define whether the week ends with consolidation or rotation into strength.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 435.50, with bulls looking to firm up sentiment after sideways action. A climb above here could push the stock into 437.10 and 438.70, with strength extending toward 440.25. Continued buying could lift Tesla into 441.85 and 443.45. Each higher move signals traders gaining confidence in Tesla's short-term setup.

If Tesla loses 435.50, sellers may target 433.90. A break there opens the door to 432.30 and 430.75, with heavier pressure driving into 429.15. If weakness persists, Tesla could probe 427.60 before finding a bid. These stages define where liquidity pockets could spark sharp reversals.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

