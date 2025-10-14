How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today features no major data releases due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, keeping macro visibility limited. Instead, all focus shifts to a trio of Fed speakers throughout the day, each capable of shaping expectations for the October and December policy outlook.

At 8:45 AM ET, Fed's Michelle Bowman opens the day with remarks often perceived as dovish. The spotlight, however, turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will participate in a moderated discussion at the National Association for Business Economics meeting. His tone could sway risk sentiment sharply if he comments on inflation progress or policy path.

Later in the afternoon, Fed's Christopher Waller will round out the day with remarks at 3:25 PM ET. With no data to anchor the session, liquidity may remain thin, and reactions to Powell's language could dominate price action. Expect intraday swings to cluster around these appearances as traders parse tone for any hint of forward guidance.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 657.50, where buyers are looking to stabilize after a string of soft sessions. A firm hold above this level could send price into 658.65 and 659.85, with continued buying interest pushing into 661.05. If momentum holds, SPY could extend toward 662.25 and 663.45 as traders cautiously lean into risk ahead of Fed remarks. Each step higher will show how resilient sentiment remains in a data-light environment.

If SPY slips below 657.50, sellers may aim to drag price into 656.25. A breakdown there opens the path toward 655.00 and 653.75, with heavier pressure potentially carrying into 652.55. Should weakness deepen, a test of 651.30 could follow. These levels highlight where dip buyers may step in, particularly if markets respond favorably to dovish tones from Fed speakers.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 595.25, where bulls will attempt to regain control after recent consolidation. A move higher could bring 596.45 and 597.70 into view, with further progress driving into 598.95 and 600.15. If optimism builds, price could extend to 601.40, reflecting renewed confidence in large-cap tech names. Each push higher would show that buyers are still willing to take on exposure despite quieter conditions.

If 595.25 fails, sellers may test 594.00. A sustained drop here could pull QQQ into 592.75 and 591.50, with continued downside reaching 590.30. If momentum accelerates, the session may probe as low as 589.05. These areas are worth watching for liquidity-driven flushes that often reverse sharply when volume is light.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 246.50, with bulls hoping to stabilize the stock after recent selling. A hold above this zone could spark movement into 247.40 and 248.30, with further traction bringing 249.25 and 250.15 into focus. If momentum carries, a bullish stretch toward 251.05 could emerge. Each incremental gain would suggest improving sentiment in one of the market's key leaders.

If Apple loses 246.50, sellers could press into 245.55. A break here may trigger a slide into 244.65 and 243.70, with continued weakness driving toward 242.75. If pressure builds, the stock could test 241.80 before stabilizing. These zones mark potential opportunities for dip buyers watching for technical exhaustion.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 510.50, and bulls will look to build on recent attempts to reclaim strength. A steady climb above this level could send price into 511.75 and 513.00, with continued momentum pushing into 514.25. If strength persists, MSFT could target 515.50 and 516.75, signaling confidence holding in large-cap software.

If Microsoft falters below 510.50, sellers could press toward 509.25. A breakdown here exposes 508.00 and 506.75, with heavier pressure pulling into 505.50. If the weakness deepens, 504.25 becomes the next line in the sand. These levels will help define whether traders are protecting gains or waiting for Powell's commentary to re-enter positions.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts the session at 185.25, with buyers looking to defend key short-term support. A push above could drive price into 186.35 and 187.45, with continued momentum aiming for 188.55 and 189.65. If enthusiasm builds, the stock could extend into 190.75, signaling confidence that chip demand trends remain intact.

If 185.25 gives way, sellers may test 184.20. A loss of this area can open the path to 183.15 and 182.05, with heavier pressure sending price into 181.00. If weakness accelerates, NVIDIA could test 179.95 before stabilizing. These levels will show whether buyers are stepping back due to broader risk-off flows or simple rotation.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 240.50, with bulls seeking to reassert control after a few subdued sessions. A climb above could invite movement into 241.45 and 242.40, with further strength carrying price into 243.35 and 244.30. If follow-through builds, GOOGL may stretch toward 245.25. Each upward step would mark quiet accumulation in an otherwise directionless tape.

If 240.50 breaks, sellers could push the stock into 239.55. A move under that level exposes 238.60 and 237.70, with heavier selling possibly reaching 236.75. Should the slide deepen, a retest of 235.80 could occur. These downside checkpoints will help determine whether weakness stems from rotation or from traders stepping aside ahead of Powell's remarks.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins the day at 706.00, with buyers attempting to stabilize the tape after a volatile run. A lift above could send price into 708.10 and 710.20, with continued strength pressing toward 712.35. If momentum remains steady, META could stretch into 714.45 and 716.55. Each step higher would suggest buyers are regaining confidence in growth momentum despite macro uncertainty.

If 706.00 fails, sellers may lean into 703.90. A break here can bring 701.75 and 699.60 into focus, with heavier pressure dragging META into 697.45. If weakness persists, the stock could test 695.35 before stabilizing. These areas will highlight where large traders may quietly reload exposure into dips.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 426.00, where bulls are hoping to find footing after recent range-bound trade. A push above this level could drive price into 427.65 and 429.25, with further continuation bringing 430.85 and 432.50 into play. If strength builds, Tesla could stretch into 434.10 as traders look for rotational follow-through.

If Tesla loses 426.00, sellers may target 424.45. A break there opens the door to 422.85 and 421.30, with heavier pressure potentially pulling price into 419.70. Should weakness deepen, a drop into 418.10 could materialize. Each level lower highlights Tesla's sensitivity to broad market tone and how traders may react to Powell's comments.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

