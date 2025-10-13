Trump Drops The Market 3% Over A Misunderstanding

Summary: The markets are snapping back after Trump walked back tariff threats, crypto made a sharp weekend recovery, and earnings season is about to set the tone for Q4.
The 2nd Trump dip… and the reversal
Friday's escalation of China tariffs triggered the largest single-day drawdown since April, with the S&P 500 falling nearly 3%. But over the weekend, Trump completely de-escalated the situation, reversing course and saying "all will be fine."
Futures opened with a big gap up as traders unwind defensive positioning. It's the second Trump dip of the year… and once again, markets treated it as a buying opportunity rather than a macro shift.
Bitcoin and Ethereum bounce back
Crypto snapped back strong over the weekend. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped as low as $102,000, briefly breaking the 20MA, before reclaiming it in a sharp reversal. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped to $3,510 but quickly rebounded, now trading well above $4,000.
