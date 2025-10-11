Bitcoin Slumps To ~$112K Despite Record ETF Inflows – Is Institutional Liquidity Fading?

The recent drop in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) toward the $112,000 level, despite a period of record-breaking inflows into U.S. spot ETFs, presents a challenging paradox for investors. While many view ETF adoption as a guaranteed upward price catalyst, the market behavior suggests institutional liquidity is being offset by powerful counterforces, questioning the immediate impact of institutional demand.

This slump should not be immediately interpreted as institutional liquidity "fading." Rather, it's a reflection of the crypto markets enduring vulnerability to macroeconomic headwinds and internal profit-taking dynamics.

ETF Demand Remains Robust, But Pace Is Cooling

Recent data from CoinShares shows that global crypto ETFs attracted $5.95 billion in inflows during the first week of October 9, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs posted only about $197 million in net inflows – the weakest since last run began.

That moderation suggests that while institutions are still accumulating, they are turning more selective amid broader risk-off sentiment across equities and digital assets.

Source: The Block – Daily spot Bitcoin ETF flows showing heightened volatility across major issuers like BlackRock (IBIT) and Grayscale (GBTC). Updated Oct. 11, 2025.

Macro Headwinds and Leverage Unwind

The catalyst behind Bitcoin's sharp retracement appears to be renewed macro pressure, driven by escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and a rebound in Treasury yields, both of which have cooled risk appetite.

At the same time, derivatives markets are undergoing a healthy reset. Bitcoin futures open interest fell by roughly $4 billion from its peak earlier this week, signaling a significant reduction in leveraged positions. Options markets also show elevated downside skew, indicating growing caution among professional traders.

Such unwinds, while painful short term, often clear the way for more sustainable accumulation later.

Liquidity Thesis Faces a Real Test

Bitcoin's latest correction doesn't invalidate the ETF-driven liquidity narrative rather it tests its durability. Institutional investors, particularly ETF issuers like BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Fidelity, have been major net buyers in recent months, taking large portions of Bitcoin off the open market.

Source: Bloomberg, CoinShares – Institutional fund flows show significant rotation, with over $1.8 billion entering iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in early October 2025.

Whether those inflows continue through this volatility will determine if the $112,000 zone becomes a long-term accumulation level or the start of a deeper correction. Analysis highlights $108,000-$110,000 as a key support band; a decisive break below could open the door to $96,000, while a recovery above $118,000 would reaffirm bullish structure.

Signals To Watch Going Forward

ETF flow consistency: sustained inflows would confirm institutional confidence remains intact.

Exchange balance: further coin outflows would show continued accumulation.

Macro catalysts: any easing in yields or trade tension could reignite risk appetite.

Derivatives sentiment: a reset in funding rates and options skew would signal stabilisation.

Source: Bloomberg, CoinShares – Weekly digital asset fund flows reveal rising diversification into Ethereum and Solana as Bitcoin outflows deepen.

Bottom line

The sell-off to $112,000 is a stress test and not necessarily the end of the ETF-driven bull thesis. If institutions keep buying through the volatility, this could prove another consolidation before the next leg higher.

Disclosure: the author holds no positions in Bitcoin or any related securities at the time of writing,