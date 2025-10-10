MSFT unveils its Nvidia GB300-powered datacenter fleet as compute demand surges, AMZN chart breaks higher; China keeps fueling the chip race.

Microsoft Datacenter is Bullish for Cloud

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveiled a new AI supercomputing cluster powered by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB300s with over 4,600 GPUs, using next-gen InfiniBand networking. The move displays a growing datacenter crunch… there simply isn't enough power, land, or chips to meet AI demand. That shortage is bullish for AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, which can charge more for every incremental unit of compute.

China's $49B Chip Tool Binge

Despite U.S. export restrictions, China imported a record $49 billion worth of chipmaking equipment over the past year. Semiconductor firms are using regional subsidiaries and trade intermediaries to keep sourcing critical tools.

It's clear Beijing is accelerating its path to semiconductor independence… and the chip race is only intensifying.

Amazon Charts… A Bullish Setup

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had been pushing back toward the 20MA and 50MA, with a reclaim seen as very bullish — and today it did just that, closing strong into the session.

Beyond the chart, investors are eyeing AWS' next earnings report, where a potential reacceleration beyond the recent 17% growth rate could kick off Amazon's next major leg into year-end.

**

