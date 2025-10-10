How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today wraps up the week with limited economic data but a lineup of important Fed commentary. The focus early will be on remarks from Fed's Austan Goolsbee at 9:45 AM ET, who moderates a panel at the Community Bankers Symposium. His tone on inflation and credit will be watched for clues about broader policy sentiment.

At 10:00 AM ET, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary sentiment and inflation expectations data. These reports are often key gauges of consumer confidence and inflation perception, both of which influence Fed outlooks. Later in the day, Fed's Alberto Musalem will discuss monetary policy at 1:00 PM ET.

With the government shutdown still limiting data flow, markets may see reduced liquidity and short bursts of volatility around event times. Expect quieter trading overall but stay alert for quick shifts as traders adjust positions ahead of the weekend. Manage size carefully and trade with precision.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 671.50, where buyers are trying to maintain their footing heading into the end of the week. A push higher could lift price into 672.65, with continued momentum driving toward 673.80 and 674.95. If strength persists, SPY may extend into 676.10 and 677.25 as traders look to squeeze additional gains before the weekend. These levels will indicate whether buyers can maintain control in a low-volume environment.

If SPY loses 671.50, sellers may drag price into 670.30. A sustained break here could expose 669.10 and 667.90, with heavier pressure possibly carrying the tape toward 666.65. If weakness accelerates, a deeper flush into 665.40 could unfold. Each level lower will show whether participants are protecting profits or simply reducing exposure ahead of next week's catalysts.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts at 611.00, where bulls aim to keep the index steady after a strong week for tech. A move above this area could invite continuation into 612.15 and 613.35, with a stronger push bringing 614.55 into play. If momentum holds, QQQ could stretch into 615.75 and 616.90, reinforcing the broader appetite for risk-on exposure.

If 611.00 breaks, sellers may look to test 609.80. A loss of that level could trigger a move into 608.55 and 607.35, with extended weakness potentially pulling into 606.10. If downside persists, a retest of 604.85 is possible. Each lower step signals thinning liquidity where reversals can happen quickly.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 253.50, where bulls will look to defend this zone to end the week strong. A lift above could send price into 254.45 and 255.40, with continued strength pushing toward 256.35. If momentum builds, Apple could climb into 257.30 and 258.25. These gradual steps upward show whether buyers are comfortable holding risk into the weekend.

If 253.50 fails, sellers could drive price into 252.55. Breaking this level may expose 251.60 and 250.65, with deeper pressure taking Apple toward 249.70. Should selling extend, the stock could test 248.75 before stabilizing. These areas will highlight if profit-taking outweighs late-session dip buying.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 522.25, with buyers aiming to maintain the stock's steady rhythm. A rise above this level could carry price into 523.45 and 524.65, with sustained strength lifting toward 525.85. If momentum holds, a bullish extension could take MSFT into 527.00 and 528.15. Each push higher reflects continued confidence in large-cap stability.

If Microsoft slips below 522.25, sellers may aim for 521.00. A break here could bring 519.75 into play, with added downside pressing toward 518.55. If selling continues, price could slide into 517.30 and potentially 516.10. These levels help gauge whether the week ends with calm consolidation or an early fade into the close.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA begins the session at 193.50, where bulls will try to defend support and extend momentum. A firm bid above could drive price into 194.60 and 195.70. Continued strength may bring 196.80 into play, with a bullish stretch carrying toward 197.85 and 198.95. Each advance suggests traders remain willing to buy dips in this high-beta name.

If 193.50 breaks, sellers may look to test 192.40. A deeper pullback could send price into 191.35 and 190.25, with continued weakness dragging toward 189.15. If pressure accelerates, NVIDIA could revisit 188.05 before stabilizing. These levels show how sentiment shifts when momentum cools late in the week.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 241.25, with bulls attempting to reclaim control after recent softness. A push above could bring 242.20 into focus, followed by 243.15 and 244.10. If buyers stay active, price may continue toward 245.05 and 246.00. These moves highlight whether investors are willing to lean back into communication stocks.

If 241.25 gives way, sellers could push into 240.25. A breakdown there opens the path to 239.25 and 238.25, with heavier selling pressure reaching 237.25. If momentum deepens, a slide toward 236.25 could develop. Each dip zone will reveal whether buyers are ready to step in or content to wait for next week's data.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts the day at 734.75, where buyers are looking to extend Thursday's momentum. A rise above this area could carry price into 736.90 and 739.00. Sustained strength could drive META into 741.15 and 743.25, with a bullish stretch testing 745.40. Each higher push shows traders still favoring high-beta names even with lower participation.

If META loses 734.75, sellers may aim for 732.60. A break here could invite further downside into 730.50 and 728.35. If pressure persists, the stock could fall toward 726.25 and potentially 724.10. These downside levels outline where buyers may step in to protect weekly gains.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla trades at 435.50, with bulls hoping to stabilize after recent whipsaw action. A move higher could target 437.10 and 438.65, with continued strength pushing into 440.25. If buyers sustain momentum, Tesla may extend into 441.85 and 443.45. Each step upward would signal improving confidence in one of the week's more volatile names.

If Tesla slips under 435.50, sellers may press toward 433.90. A break below here could send price into 432.30 and 430.70, with heavier pressure testing 429.10. Should the weakness deepen, Tesla may probe 427.50 before finding a bid. These levels highlight where traders might seek late-session rotation plays.

Final word: Happy Friday and have a great weekend!

