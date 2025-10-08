How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today features a light data calendar but a busy lineup of Fed commentary. The 1:00 PM ET 10-Year Note Auction is a focal point, as Treasury demand can influence yields and risk sentiment. At 2:00 PM ET, the FOMC Meeting Minutes for September will provide key insight into policymakers' views on inflation, labor, and rate trajectories.

The morning is headlined by a series of Fed speakers: Musalem at 9:20 AM ET, Barr at 9:30 AM ET, Logan at 1:15 PM ET, and Kashkari at 3:15 PM ET. Markets will be watching for any shift in tone regarding rate cuts or balance sheet policy.

With few economic releases but heavy Fed exposure, price action may be choppy as traders respond to headlines and position into the minutes. Expect intraday volatility to rise around the 2:00 PM release, with the bond auction adding another layer of potential cross-asset movement. Trade patiently, respect levels, and stay alert for liquidity gaps.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens at 670.25, where buyers are looking to defend their ground and maintain recent momentum. A push above this level could fuel an advance into 671.45, followed by 672.60 and 673.80. If momentum holds, price could continue higher into 674.95, with a bullish extension targeting 676.10. Each step upward highlights traders' willingness to support the tape even as volatility compresses.

If SPY loses 670.25, sellers may drive price into 669.00. A sustained break there could invite further downside toward 667.85 and 666.65. Should pressure intensify, price could slide into 665.50, with deeper selling possibly testing 664.30. Each lower level will reveal how strong the underlying bid remains amid light catalysts.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the day at 605.50, and bulls will look to stabilize early. A firm hold above this pivot may carry price into 606.70 and 607.90. Continued strength could press into 609.10, and if risk appetite expands, QQQ could reach 610.35 or even 611.55. Each move higher shows traders maintaining interest in large-cap tech despite limited macro drivers.

If 605.50 gives way, sellers may quickly press into 604.30. A failure to hold here could send price into 603.10 and 601.85. Persistent weakness could expose 600.60, and an extended move may reach 599.35. Each step lower reflects thinning liquidity where momentum can shift abruptly.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple trades at 255.75, with buyers aiming to hold this level as a springboard for continuation. A lift above could bring 256.70 into focus, followed by 257.65 and 258.60. Continued momentum may drive Apple into 259.55, with a bullish extension carrying toward 260.50. Each level higher reinforces buyers' commitment to defend trend strength.

If 255.75 breaks, sellers could lean into 254.80. A sustained drop here might target 253.85 and 252.90, with continued pressure carrying price into 251.95. If that area gives way, Apple could decline toward 251.00. These stages show where short-term buyers may step back in to maintain balance.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 525.00, where bulls are hoping to sustain upward rhythm. A climb above could invite a move into 526.25 and 527.45. Continued momentum might test 528.70 and 529.90, with further upside toward 531.15. Each of these higher prints reinforces buyers' control in one of the market's leading names.

If Microsoft slips below 525.00, sellers may press into 523.85. A loss of this level could push the stock into 522.60 and 521.45. Sustained weakness could reach 520.20, and if pressure persists, 518.95 may come into play. These levels define where bulls need to regroup to maintain short-term structure.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts at 186.25, where buyers will try to establish footing. A move above this level could bring 187.20 into focus, followed by 188.15 and 189.10. If momentum stays steady, upside could extend into 190.05, with a strong session stretching toward 191.00. Each step upward reflects renewed confidence in the chip space.

If NVIDIA falters below 186.25, sellers may test 185.25. A break here could send price into 184.25 and 183.30. With stronger pressure, the tape could unwind toward 182.35 and 181.40. These levels will show how willing buyers are to defend recent consolidation zones.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins at 245.25, and bulls will look to keep momentum constructive. A push higher could send price into 246.15 and 247.10, with continuation aiming for 248.00. Sustained strength might drive a run into 248.90, with a bullish stretch possibly testing 249.85. These moves higher illustrate continued dip-buying behavior in communication names.

If GOOGL breaks under 245.25, sellers may push into 244.35. A loss here opens the door to 243.45 and 242.50, with a deeper fade potentially reaching 241.60. If pressure grows, the stock could probe 240.70 before stabilizing. Each downside checkpoint reveals where momentum might shift intraday.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 712.50, with bulls hoping to continue recovering from recent volatility. A hold above this area could allow price to advance into 714.60 and 716.70. If buyers sustain strength, META could extend into 718.85 and 721.00, with an ambitious stretch testing 723.10. Each rise underscores traders leaning back into high-beta growth exposure.

If 712.50 gives out, sellers may drag price into 710.40. A break there could see 708.25 come into play, followed by 706.15 and 704.00. Should weakness persist, META may slide into 701.85 before stabilizing. These levels will be closely watched as a gauge of broader risk sentiment.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 434.50, and bulls will attempt to hold their footing after choppy trade. A move higher could bring 436.05 and 437.65 into focus. Continued progress may push price toward 439.25 and 440.85, with a stronger session extending into 442.40. These levels show where traders might build confidence in near-term recovery.

If Tesla fails to hold 434.50, sellers may target 432.95. Breaking that area opens the path to 431.45 and 429.90. If pressure accelerates, downside could extend toward 428.40 and 426.85. Each step lower reflects Tesla's typical high-volatility behavior, where small breaks can cascade quickly.

Final word: Good luck and trade safely.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.