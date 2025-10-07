Why Charles River Stock May Struggle In Its Final Phase

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is entering a critical point in its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle. The stock currently sits in Phase 17 on the weekly chart, with Phase 18, its final phase, set to begin on October 20. Here's how the cycle has unfolded so far and what the next chapter could hold.

Charles River's Perfect Alignment With the Adhishthana Principles

Throughout its cycle, Charles River has closely followed the Adhishthana Principles, particularly during Phases 9 to 11.

As outlined in the Adhishthana Principles, a stock typically forms a Cakra, a channel-like structure with an arc, between Phases 4 and 8. A clean breakout from this Cakra in Phase 9 signals the beginning of the Adhishthana Himalayan Formation, a powerful three-legged structure marked by an ascent (Phase 9), a peak (Phase 10), and a descent (Phase 11).

Fig.1 Charles River Stock Himalayan Formation (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Charles River followed this sequence with near-perfect precision. The stock broke out of its Cakra in Phase 9, rallying by ~63%, and then intensified its move in Phase 10, rising another ~88% before peaking and retracing back to its Phase 9 levels, just as the framework suggests.

The Guna Triads and What Comes Next

Now, the stock sits in Phase 17, typically a no-action zone. However, the key lies in the preceding three phases: 14, 15, and 16, collectively known as the Guna Triads. These triads determine whether a stock reaches Nirvana, the highest point of its 18-phase cycle, in Phase 18.

For a Nirvana move to occur, the triads must exhibit Satoguna, or sustained bullish energy.

As I wrote in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

Fig.2 CRL Stock Guna Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Charles River's triads showed bearish tendencies, ruling out the possibility of a Nirvana move. The stock is therefore expected to remain in a prolonged phase of consolidation and sluggishness through Phase 18, which ends in April 2027.

Investor Outlook

With weak triads and no Satoguna in sight, the stock's outlook remains dim. While short-term rallies may occur in Phase 18, they are unlikely to be sustained. Investors looking to buy might prefer to stay patient until stronger structural alignment re-emerges.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.