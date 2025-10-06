How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today kicks off the week with an extremely light economic calendar. The only economic release scheduled is a 3-Month and 6-Month Treasury Bill Auctions at 11:30 AM ET, which typically has limited market impact.

With no major data or Fed speakers on deck, trading will likely revolve around positioning, quarter-start flows, and residual reaction from last week's moves. Lighter liquidity often produces choppier price action, and intraday trends can fade more easily without macro catalysts.

Expect a quieter tone overall, but remain alert for algorithmic reactions or passive rebalancing. This type of low-event Monday often rewards patience and disciplined risk management as traders wait for the week's bigger catalysts to emerge.

Now we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY)

SPY opens the session at 671.25, where bulls will attempt to defend early footing. A stable push above this level could carry price into 672.40, with follow-through momentum driving into 673.55 and 674.70. Continued buying may stretch into 675.85, with bulls targeting 677.00 as the higher objective. Each step upward would reflect traders leaning into strength even as volume remains thin.

If 671.25 gives way, sellers may pull price into 670.10. A sustained break here could trigger pressure toward 668.95 and 667.80. If weakness expands, look for a deeper move into 666.65, with downside momentum potentially reaching 665.50. These levels mark zones where buyers will need to reengage to prevent a drift into broader profit-taking.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the day at 607.00, with bulls aiming to stabilize and keep momentum from fading. A lift above here could invite continuation into 608.20 and 609.35, with further buying opening the door to 610.50. If enthusiasm builds across tech, QQQ may test 611.70 and 612.85 as the bullish extension for today's session.

If 607.00 breaks, sellers could push price into 605.85. A loss of that zone opens the path to 604.65, where buyers will need to hold to avoid further erosion. A heavier fade may draw price into 603.45 and 602.25, with an aggressive selloff capable of testing 601.10 before stabilizing. Each step down highlights how quickly momentum can unwind in a quiet session.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple trades at 256.00, with buyers looking to establish early support. A push higher could spark a test of 256.95, where confirmation would open the path to 257.85 and 258.80. Sustained strength may lift the stock toward 259.75, with a bullish extension stretching into 260.70. Each move upward here signals buyers staying confident after recent consolidation.

If Apple slips below 256.00, sellers may target 255.05. A continued breakdown could send price into 254.10 and 253.15. If weakness lingers, 252.25 comes into view, with heavier pressure dragging Apple into 251.30. Those levels are where buyers must reassert interest to keep the chart from turning lower heading into midweek trade.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft begins the session at 520.25, and bulls will look to extend the prior day's strength. A constructive advance could carry price into 521.40, followed by 522.55 and 523.70. If momentum holds, buyers may press into 524.85 and 526.00 as the day's bullish extension. Each upward move reinforces confidence in large-cap stability.

If 520.25 fails, sellers could pull the tape into 519.10. A break here might drag Microsoft toward 517.95 and 516.80. Continued pressure can extend into 515.65, with downside momentum possibly reaching 514.50 before finding support. These levels reflect areas where traders gauge whether the pullback is merely corrective or the start of a heavier fade.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA trades at 185.00, where buyers will aim to defend this pivot. A climb above could bring 185.95 into focus, with continued momentum extending into 186.90 and 187.80. If bulls remain engaged, price could drive into 188.75, and with a broader tech lift, NVIDIA may stretch into 189.70. Each rally attempt shows confidence returning after a measured pullback.

If 185.00 fails, sellers may quickly test 184.05. A breakdown there risks deeper downside into 183.10 and 182.15. Should weakness persist, 181.25 could come into play, with aggressive selling capable of reaching 180.30. These levels mark prior areas of balance where dip buyers often look to step in.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 245.75, and bulls will look to anchor the tape at this zone. A move above could allow continuation into 246.70, followed by 247.65 and 248.55. Sustained buying may drive price into 249.50, with a bullish stretch potentially tagging 250.45. Each higher print indicates improving sentiment in large-cap communication names.

If 245.75 loses footing, sellers could drive price into 244.80. A break there opens the path toward 243.85 and 242.95. Persistent weakness could drag the tape into 242.00, with further selling capable of testing 241.05. These areas are worth watching for a potential slowdown in selling momentum.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens the session at 713.00, where buyers will look to establish a foundation after recent volatility. If they succeed, the stock could rise into 715.10 and 717.25, with strength potentially extending toward 719.35. Continued interest could fuel a move into 721.50, and with strong participation, the tape could test 723.60. These progressions highlight where bulls may try to press momentum.

If Meta loses 713.00, early weakness could send price into 710.90. Breaking this level invites downside into 708.80 and 706.75. Should pressure accelerate, META could drop into 704.65, with a deeper push testing 702.55. Each leg lower reveals whether dip buyers are still active or waiting for deeper value levels.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the day at 438.75, with bulls attempting to stabilize after recent chop. A push into 440.20 could open the way for upside into 441.70 and 443.15. Continued buying might lift price into 444.65, with the bullish stretch reaching 446.10. Each step higher reflects traders regaining short-term confidence in a volatile name.

If Tesla slips under 438.75, sellers may lean into 437.30. A breakdown there could bring 435.85 and 434.35 into play. If weakness persists, price may test 432.85, with a deeper bearish move pressing toward 431.40. These levels matter because Tesla often amplifies directional sentiment, so small breaks can lead to outsized swings.

Final word: Good luck and trade safely.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.