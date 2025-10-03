Our Plan For The Shutdown

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

Epic Bull Market

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart of SPY is a quarterly chart to give you a long term picture.

The chart shows in 2007 our Protection Band was at 100%. The chart shows that the stock market subsequently fell 50%.

The chart shows our back up the truck and buy signal was given on March 9, 2009. At the time of the signal, it was a bold call. With the benefit of hindsight, March 9, 2009 turned out to be the start of an epic bull market.

The chart shows that the stock market has risen 10X since our back up the truck and buy signal.

Prudent investors should pay attention to the comparison between 2007, 2009, and now. Sentiment In 2007, sentiment was extremely positive. Greed was dominant, and fear did not exist. In 2009, sentiment was extremely negative. Fear was dominant, and greed did not exist. In 2025, sentiment is extremely positive. Greed is dominant, and fear is minimal. Wall Street In 2007, Wall Street was very positive and raising targets. In 2009, Wall Street was very negative and lowering targets. In 2025, Wall Street is very positive and raising targets. Momo Crowd In 2007, the momo crowd was the dominant force in buying stocks. In 2009, the momo crowd was the dominant force in selling stocks. In 2025, the momo crowd is the dominant force in buying stocks. Smart Money In 2007, smart money was selling stocks. In 2009, smart money was aggressively buying stocks. In 2025, smart money is slowing trimming stocks.

Here is our analysis: When conditions are similar to 2007, prudent investors should be 100% hedged on long positions, buying inverse ETFs, and short selling aggressively. When conditions are similar to 2009, prudent investors should be aggressively buying strategic positions. Under current market conditions, prudent investors should be holding good strategic positions, starting new strategic positions only on pullbacks, and focusing on special situations as well as tactical positions.

Due to the government shutdown, the jobs report is not available today.

So far, the government shutdown has been overshadowed by massive AI deals. As an example, please see yesterday's Morning Capsule regarding the massive memory deal.

In our analysis, if the government shutdown lasts longer, the stock market may start noticing. The plan continues to be to buy stocks on any dip.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, to get ahead and get an edge, investors need to dig below the surface of the Mag 7 stocks. It is equally important to rise above the noise of daily news on the Mag 7 stocks. The best way to get an edge, dig below the surface, and rise above the noise of the daily news is to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. When there is significant news in the Mag 7 stocks that rises above the threshold of noise and impacts your entire portfolio, it is covered in the main section above.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

