Markets shrugged off Day 1 of the shutdown, Intel is making a comeback as America's foundry, and traders are already looking ahead to more rate cuts.

Shutdowns are Bullish for Markets

Day 1 of the U.S. shutdown closed with markets finishing green across the board: Dow Jones +0.17%, S&P 500 +0.06%, Nasdaq +0.39%, and Russell 2K +0.66%, while the VIX closed higher +2.1% to 16.63. That resilience mirrors history… Bloomberg data shows the SPX averages flat performance during shutdowns and +0.6% in the week after.

Even the record-long 34-day shutdown in 2018 saw the index rise +10%. Shutdowns make noise, but historically they've been more of a BTD moment than a trend breaker.



Intel Comeback, Granite Shares 2x ETF +126% in ONE MONTH



INTC is reasserting itself as the foundry centerpiece of the U.S. semiconductor push. Onshoring fabs is not just bullish for Intel but for GDP and the broader industrial cycle as chip supply chains migrate back home. The stock is up 55% in the past month, while the GraniteShares 2x Daily Leveraged Intel ETF (NASDAQ:INTW) has surged 126% over the same period.



Intel's turnaround isn't just about chips, it's about strategic national capacity.



Rates Cuts are Coming. But How Many?



Markets are already pricing three rate cuts this year, with chatter building around a possible fourth. That dovish tilt is fueling the risk-on tone across small caps and speculative names like Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), BitMine Immersion (AMEX:BMNR), Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) – All of which have been running on liquidity flows.

If the Fed keeps leaning into cuts, the small-cap/speculative trade has even more fuel to run.

