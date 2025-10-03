Markets shrugged off Day 1 of the shutdown, Intel is making a comeback as America's foundry, and traders are already looking ahead to more rate cuts.
Before we dive in, here's what stood out today: shutdowns are proving resilient, INTC is re-emerging as the U.S. chip anchor, and traders are leaning into Fed cuts.
Shutdowns are Bullish for Markets
Day 1 of the U.S. shutdown closed with markets finishing green across the board: Dow Jones +0.17%, S&P 500 +0.06%, Nasdaq +0.39%, and Russell 2K +0.66%, while the VIX closed higher +2.1% to 16.63. That resilience mirrors history… Bloomberg data shows the SPX averages flat performance during shutdowns and +0.6% in the week after.
If the Fed keeps leaning into cuts, the small-cap/speculative trade has even more fuel to run.
**
Welcome to the WOLF Financial Newsletter.
Join over 20,000 savvy investors building wealth and mastering advanced investing strategies live on Twitter Spaces. Subscribe below to be part of the action:
**
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.