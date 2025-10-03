UPS Stock: No Delivery Of Gains Ahead

UPS (NYSE:UPS) stock has been sliding for more than 1,300 days, and under the lens of the Adhishthana Principles, the outlook remains far from encouraging. Here's a breakdown of where the stock stands on its weekly cycle and what lies ahead.

UPS and the Guna Triads

In the Adhishthana framework, Phases 14, 15, and 16 together form the Guna Triads. These phases decide whether a stock will reach Nirvana in Phase 18, the peak of its cycle.

For a Nirvana move to materialize, the triads must display Satoguna, a clean, sustainable bullish rally. Without it, no Nirvana can emerge.

As I outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

Fig.1 UPS Guna Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

UPS entered its triads in April 2023. Across the entire structure, the stock failed to show any meaningful bullishness. This rules out the possibility of a Nirvana move in Phase 18. Instead, weakness dominates.

The stock officially entered Phase 18 on the weekly chart in March 2025, and the impact is already visible. Since then, UPS is down ~32% and continues to slide. With Phase 18 lasting until August 2026, this sluggishness is expected to persist.

Investor Outlook

With weak triads and no Satoguna, UPS is set to slog through Phase 18 under bearish pressure. Investors should stay cautious. Those considering a buy may want to look the other way, as the cycle suggests no major recovery is in sight.

For options traders, however, this weak structure offers opportunities. Bearish or range-bound credit spreads could benefit from UPS's likely trajectory.

Also Read: Banco Macro Stock Under Pressure As Outlook Dims

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.