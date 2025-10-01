Is The Nike Turnaround Story In Play?

Nike delivers a mixed but encouraging quarter, Ackman leans bullish, and the new ACKY ETF puts his style in a tradable wrapper.

A turnaround narrative is starting to take shape, with Nike showing early progress, Ackman leaning bullish, and VistaShares rolling out a new way to track his bets.

Nike Back in Stride

NKE jumped more than 4% after hours on Q1 FY26 results that beat expectations, with revenue at $11.72B vs. $10.97B estimate and EPS at $0.49 vs. $0.27. Gross margin improvement and a 2% YoY inventory decline show early traction in the turnaround.

Management highlighted the relisting of Nike shoes on Amazon, noting positive signs of sales pickup and stronger consumer engagement… the stock immediately jumped up after fading the after hours gains. Could this be a signal that the turnaround story could finally be in play?

The Bill Ackman ETF from VistaShares

VistaShares launched the ACKY ETF, designed to track Bill Ackman's Pershing Square portfolio. What makes it different is the 15% annual dividend built into the structure, essentially packaging Ackman's high-conviction bets into a product that retail investors can access directly.

It's an interesting vehicle for those who want to ride along with Pershing Square without chasing 13Fs. Click here to read more.

Is Bill Ackman's Thesis Working?

Pershing Square's Q2 13F doesn't show call options on NKE , but Ackman has made it clear he still has a direct bet on the swoosh's rebound. With earnings coming in ahead of expectations and margins stabilizing, that trade is already paying off. Between Nike's progress in key markets and the ACKY launch, Ackman's positioning is squarely in the spotlight this week.

