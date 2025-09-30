Deregulation May Hurt Retail Traders But Brokerages Stand To Benefit; Expect More Unexpected Bankruptcies

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

License To Lose

Please click here for a chart of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Note the following:

This article is about the big picture, not an individual stock. The chart of HOOD stock is being used to illustrate the point.

The chart shows a mad rush to buy Robinhood stock. Robinhood is a broker that primarily caters to younger and smaller investors.

Robinhood will be the prime beneficiary of the new license to lose money that small traders are about to receive. Other brokers that will benefit include Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), Webull Corp (NASDAQ:BULL), and eToro Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ETOR).

(NYSE:SCHW), (NASDAQ:IBKR), (NASDAQ:BULL), and (NASDAQ:ETOR). Back in 2000, a large number of day traders, especially smaller traders, went bankrupt and brokers were exposed to large risks. This resulted in Pattern Day Trading (PDT) regulation. The regulation requires that when a trader executes four or more day trades in five business days in a margin account and those trades are more than 6% of the trading activity, the account is marked as PDT. PDT is required to maintain a minimum of $25K. When the balance falls below $25K, no new day trades are allowed.

PDT has been very successful in preventing small unsophisticated traders from quickly blowing their accounts.

In our analysis, over 99% of small day traders lose money. PDT saved small day traders from themselves. After removal of PDT, small day traders will be one of the most lucrative segments for stock brokers because these traders are not sophisticated and usually use market orders. These traders are also heavy users of options and primarily buy highly risky stocks that pumps happen to be pumping at the moment. Market orders and option orders are most lucrative for brokers.

FINRA's removal of PDT still needs the SEC's approval. The SEC is expected to approve it.

In addition to the removal of PDT being highly profitable for stock brokers, the advances in technology since 2001 will make it easier to apply regular margin requirements in real time, thus eliminating risk for the brokers. There has always been a philosophical conflict between those who want to protect small investors from losses and those who believe the government has no role in protecting small investors.

In our analysis, in the bigger picture, the removal of PDT is a sign of extreme positive sentiment and a belief that markets are only a one way street that leads to riches – no protection is needed.

In our analysis, prudent investors need to be cautious when there is no fear, like right now, and be aggressive buyers when there is a lot of fear of losses. A great example is our signal on March 9, 2009 to back up the truck and buy stocks at a time when the sentiment was at extreme negative and fear was at the maximum. Hindsight tells us that March 9, 2009 happened to be the exact bottom from which the long bull market started. In contrast, right now, there is no fear, and greed is at a maximum.

Prudent investors should note that in the middle of all the bullishness, recently, two large companies unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy. The companies filing for bankruptcy are auto parts company First Brands and used car dealer Tricolor. The stock market is oblivious to these bankruptcies. In our analysis, more unexpected bankruptcies are ahead, especially where subprime credit is involved. No amount of AI is going to solve the pressure lower income consumers are facing. As a matter of fact, as AI eats jobs, the pressure on lower income consumers is going to get worse.

Quarter end rebalancing will occur later today. Today is also the last day of window dressing. Window dressing is exerting upward pressure on stocks, whereas rebalancing will likely exert downward pressure.

Investors will also be watching progress on avoiding a government shutdown. If no agreement is reached, the government will shut down tomorrow. If stocks fall on a government shutdown, the tentative plan is to buy.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, to get ahead and get an edge, investors need to dig below the surface of the Mag 7 stocks. It is equally important to rise above the noise of daily news on the Mag 7 stocks. The best way to get an edge, dig below the surface, and rise above the noise of the daily news is to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis. When there is significant news in the Mag 7 stocks that rises above the threshold of noise and impacts your entire portfolio, it is covered in the main section above.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

**

The Arora Report is known for its accurate calls. The Arora Report correctly called the big artificial intelligence rally before anyone else, the new bull market of 2023, the bear market of 2022, new stock market highs right after the virus low in 2020, the virus drop in 2020, the DJIA rally to 30,000 when it was trading at 16,000, the start of a mega bull market in 2009, and the financial crash of 2008. Please click here to sign up for a free forever Generate Wealth Newsletter.

**

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.