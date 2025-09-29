The Stock Market Valuation Chart We Want Now But Can't Have Until 2035

Many popular valuation metrics suggest that the stock market is expensive, implying that investors should expect weak returns over the years to come.

Unfortunately, all valuation metrics are far from perfect, and their signals can lead you astray.

Let's quickly review three popular valuation ratios:

Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) : At about 22x, this ratio is above its historical averages. Investors like this metric because it's based on earnings expected over the next 12 months or next calendar year, and the theoretical value of a stock is closely tied to a company's future earnings. Unfortunately, most of a company's value is derived from the earnings generated in the many years beyond the next year. So, the one-year forward P/E lacks scope.

: At about 22x, this ratio is above its historical averages. Investors like this metric because it's based on earnings expected over the next 12 months or next calendar year, and the theoretical value of a stock is closely tied to a company's future earnings. Unfortunately, most of a company's value is derived from the earnings generated in the many years beyond the next year. So, the one-year forward P/E lacks scope. Trailing P/E : At about 28x, this ratio is significantly above its historical averages. It's calculated using earnings from the past 12 months or the past calendar year. Its strength comes from the fact that these are realized earnings, not guesses. But the obvious disadvantage is that it's backward-looking, while the stock market is forward-looking.

: At about 28x, this ratio is significantly above its historical averages. It's calculated using earnings from the past 12 months or the past calendar year. Its strength comes from the fact that these are realized earnings, not guesses. But the obvious disadvantage is that it's backward-looking, while the stock market is forward-looking. Cyclically-adjusted P/E (CAPE): At 40x, CAPE is at its highest level since the dot-com bubble. This ratio is a form of trailing P/E, but the E is an average of the past 10 years' earnings. Popularized by Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller, CAPE's strength comes from smoothing out short-term noise, as earnings can be volatile from one year to the next. But again, the major disadvantage is that it's backward-looking.

Ideally, your valuation model would consider many years' worth of future earnings (which, by the way, is how discounted cash flow models work.) Obviously, that's not easy to do. It's hard enough to predict next quarter's earnings.

Behold: The forward-realized CAPE

But what if there were a P/E ratio where the E was based on the next 10 years' earnings? It would be a ratio that combines the strengths of the forward P/E and CAPE.

This sparked a thought exercise on X last week.

While we can't accurately predict earnings through 2035, we have the ability to go back in time to 2015 and beyond to calculate what this "forward-realized CAPE" would've been based on actual earnings reported.

In other words, up to 2015, we can calculate a valuation ratio using the average of the next 10 years' realized earnings to understand whether the market was actually cheap or expensive at the time.

Credit to Jake (@EconomPic on X) for already having thought of this a year ago.

In the chart below, you have Shiller's CAPE in red and the CAPE based on forward-realized 10-year earnings in blue.

In mid-2014, Shiller's CAPE was at about 26x, significantly above its long-term average of about 17x. By this metric, the market looked expensive, which meant investors should've expected weak, low-single-digit returns.

But the realized CAPE at the time was about 17x. Eyeballing it, this metric was roughly in line with its long-term average and below its average from the prior 20 years.

The realized CAPE was telling us the market was not expensive in 2014. Why? Because earnings growth proved healthy in the years that followed.

"Important re-framing," Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal said about the chart. "People like to blame the Fed or ETF flows for the big bull market. But the fact of the matter is that the realized earnings of big American companies have been extraordinary both on an absolute basis and also on a relative (to estimates) one for years."

The metric we want, but we can't have

So, where is the forward realized CAPE today?

Unfortunately, we won't know until 2035.

That's the nature of investing — you are betting on an uncertain future.

Sure, the forward 12-month P/E, the trailing P/E, and the Shiller CAPE might all suggest the stock market is expensive. AND all of these metrics are much higher today than they were 10 years ago.

But maybe the market is being bolstered by bullish investors convinced the next 10 years of earnings growth will be robust, effectively wagering that in 2035, we'll learn that the blue line in Jake's chart is attractive when it gets to 2025.

Will those investors be proven right?

I'll be sure to write a follow-up piece then.

