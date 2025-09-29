How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Monday starts off light compared to the busy week ahead. At 8:00 AM ET, Fed's Beth Hammack will take part in a policy panel on inflation, offering potential clues on the Fed's tone. At 10:00 AM ET, Pending Home Sales for August will be released, followed at 10:30 AM by the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity report for September. At 11:30 AM ET, the Treasury will conduct a 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction, and later in the afternoon at 1:30 PM ET, New York Fed's President John Williams and St. Louis Fed's Alberto Musalem, both FOMC voters, will deliver remarks.

With no major data points to anchor trading today, attention will turn toward Fed commentary and positioning ahead of tomorrow's heavier slate of releases and the final trading day of Q3. This environment may foster choppy conditions as traders weigh both policy language and quarter-end flows. Market participants should expect measured volatility, with intraday swings tied more to positioning than hard data.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 664.50, and buyers are working to establish footing here. A hold above this level could spark an initial move into 665.55, with continued momentum pressing toward 666.65. If strength builds across the broader market, the advance may carry into 667.80, with buyers eyeing 668.90 as the next target. A strong session could ultimately push SPY into 670.05 before bids begin to fade.

If sellers take control under 664.50, an early test into 663.35 may unfold. Breaking this level risks a slide into 662.20, with further weakness opening the path toward 661.00. Sustained pressure could drive the tape into 659.85, and if bearish flows accelerate, SPY may sink into 658.70 before stabilization efforts appear.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 599.25, where bulls will attempt to hold the line. If they succeed, a climb into 600.45 is likely, with buyers pushing next toward 601.70. Continued momentum could test 602.85, with further extension reaching 604.10. If enthusiasm remains broad, QQQ could stretch into 605.25 as the high-end bullish objective today.

On the downside, failure to defend 599.25 invites sellers to drive the tape into 598.00. A break here could expose 596.80, with heavier pressure dragging into 595.60. If weakness persists, the decline may deepen into 594.40, with bears ultimately steering toward 593.15 before balance returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the session at 254.75, where bulls are aiming to defend. A lift above here could carry price into 255.70, with buyers then targeting 256.65. Continued momentum would likely bring 257.55 into play, while a strong push could extend into 258.55. A full bullish scenario points toward 259.50 before profit taking emerges.

If Apple falters at 254.75, bears may push the stock into 253.75. Losing this level risks deeper pressure into 252.75, with continued downside aiming at 251.75. A breakdown there could see Apple slide into 250.70, with sellers pressing further into 249.70 if control persists.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts today at 513.25, and bulls will want to maintain momentum here. A hold could spark an early climb into 514.40, followed by upside continuation into 515.55. Sustained strength may lead to a move into 516.70, while further extension opens the path toward 517.90. If demand remains strong, MSFT could test 519.05 before topping intraday.

Should Microsoft break under 513.25, sellers may target 512.05 as the first level of defense. A decisive breach there could extend losses into 510.85, with further bearish energy driving into 509.65. If momentum persists, price may slide into 508.45, with the deeper bear case pointing toward 507.25 before finding support.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA trades at 179.50, where buyers are attempting to hold the line. If strength builds, price could first move into 180.35, followed by a rally into 181.20. Continued buying may drive into 182.10, with a further push setting sights on 183.00. If sentiment remains constructive, bulls could carry NVDA into 183.85 as the higher upside objective.

If NVIDIA loses grip on 179.50, sellers may drive price into 178.60. Sustained weakness could expose 177.70, with further selling dragging into 176.75. A breakdown there would likely extend into 175.85, and if momentum persists, price may fall into 174.95 before bids begin to show.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 245.50, and bulls will look to spark upside momentum. A steady move higher could test 246.40, with further interest building toward 247.30. If strength holds, the rally may extend into 248.20, with bullish continuation carrying into 249.10. Stronger conviction could lift GOOGL into 250.05 before slowing.

If bears turn 245.50 into resistance, downside momentum may first press into 244.55. A break here sets the stage for a slide into 243.65, with added pressure opening 242.70. Continued weakness could bring 241.80 into focus, with the aggressive bearish scenario targeting 240.85.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins today at 745.25, with bulls seeking early control. A constructive lift may take price into 747.20, followed by upside into 749.10. Sustained momentum could extend into 751.00, and if buying remains firm, Meta may stretch into 752.90. A bullish extension for the session could eventually tag 754.85.

If sellers push Meta below 745.25, the first target sits at 743.40. Continued weakness could press into 741.50, with bears then probing 739.65. A heavier move lower could extend into 737.80, with momentum ultimately capable of dragging into 735.90 before stabilization.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the session at 443.00, where bulls are trying to keep momentum alive. A hold above could generate an advance into 444.40, with continued progress into 445.80. Further buying may drive price into 447.25, while momentum could stretch into 448.65. If buyers stay in control, Tesla may eventually push into 450.05.

If Tesla slips under 443.00, sellers may quickly press the stock into 441.55. A breakdown here exposes 440.15, with further downside bringing 438.75 into view. Continued selling pressure could drive price into 437.35, with an aggressive bearish push potentially reaching 435.95 before bids stabilize.

Final Word: Keep risk defined and stay focused on tomorrow's catalysts that are likely to drive stronger conviction.

