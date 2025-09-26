How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Friday, September 26, 2025, wraps up the week with several key releases. At 8:30 AM ET, the Core PCE Price Index for August will be the main focus, offering critical insight into inflation trends. At 9:00 AM ET, Fed's Barkin, a non voting member, will speak at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. At 10:00 AM ET, the University of Michigan will release its final September Sentiment reading along with both the one year and five to ten year inflation outlooks. At 1:00 PM ET, Fed's Bowman, a voting member, will take the stage.

The Core PCE print and inflation expectations are likely to be the market's headline movers, while Fed commentary provides an additional layer of influence. Traders should anticipate sharper swings as participants digest the combination of data and policy rhetoric.

With the week closing out on high impact releases, expect volatility to remain elevated into the afternoon. Manage risk carefully, and head into the weekend prepared for the possibility of lingering moves sparked by today's data.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA..

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 658.50, with bulls looking to hold this level as a foundation for upside. If buying momentum builds, the first target comes in near 659.55, followed by a push into 660.70. Should strength persist, a move into 661.85 could unfold, with further continuation opening the path to 663.00. If enthusiasm expands across the broader market, SPY could stretch into 664.10, setting the high-end objective for today's bullish case.

On the downside, if 658.50 slips, sellers may quickly push into 657.40. Sustained pressure there could trigger a test of 656.25, with heavier bearish action drawing the tape into 655.10. If weakness continues, look for price to press into 653.95, and a deeper bearish move could ultimately drive SPY into 652.80 before stabilization efforts appear.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 593.75, where bulls will attempt to secure control. Holding above this level could invite a climb into 594.95, with strength extending into 596.20. If momentum remains constructive, buyers may push into 597.40, and further traction could carry price into 598.55. A bullish extension of the day may eventually lift QQQ into 599.75, where traders should monitor for hesitation.

If sellers knock QQQ back under 593.75, downside momentum could expose 592.50. A failure to rebound there would likely press price into 591.30, with continued weakness dragging into 590.05. Aggressive selling may then drive price into 588.85, while a full downside continuation could take QQQ into 587.60 before balance returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins the session at 254.75, with bulls aiming to defend this pivot. If they succeed, initial upside may develop toward 255.70, with further continuation into 256.65. Sustained buying could spark a push into 257.60, and if strength builds across tech, Apple may extend into 258.55. The bullish stretch goal for today's session lies near 259.50.

On the other hand, if 254.75 fails to hold, sellers could seize the initiative, driving price toward 253.70. A decisive break there could send Apple into 252.65, with added pressure leading to 251.60. If weakness persists, price may slide into 250.50, with a deeper bearish push potentially testing 249.40 before stabilizing.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts today at 509.50, where buyers will try to anchor control. A hold here could allow an early lift into 510.65, with momentum potentially fueling a climb into 511.85. Continued strength may drive the tape into 513.00, and if buying pressure broadens, price could extend into 514.20. Bulls holding the edge may eventually target 515.40 as the high-end level.

If the 509.50 area fails, bears may force the tape lower into 508.30. Persistent weakness could press into 507.05, where sellers will look to maintain momentum. If pressure builds further, downside targets sit at 505.90 and 504.65. Aggressive activity could drag MSFT into 503.40 before bids attempt to appear.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading at 177.50, with bulls attempting to lift price off this foundation. If they succeed, the first bullish objective comes in at 178.40, followed by an extension into 179.25. Should momentum stay firm, NVIDIA could rally into 180.10, with upside continuation carrying into 181.00. A stronger tape may eventually lift shares toward 181.85 before stalling.

Bears will look to undercut 177.50, aiming for an early slide into 176.55. If weakness persists, price could press into 175.55, with sellers then steering momentum into 174.55. Further pressure could target 173.55, and if bears remain in control, NVIDIA may unwind toward 172.55 before bids return.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins at 246.75, with bulls eyeing early traction. If they can hold the bid, upside progress could reach 247.70, followed by a push into 248.65. Momentum carried forward may test 249.60, with bullish continuation opening the door to 250.50. Should risk appetite expand, GOOGL could stretch into 251.45 before running into resistance.

If sellers reject 246.75, downside focus shifts into 245.85. A decisive break here may lead to 244.95, and with further pressure, bears could aim for 243.95. If momentum remains negative, the tape may test 242.95, with aggressive action pulling price into 241.95 before stabilizing.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts today at 748.75, with bulls hoping to establish control early. A successful hold could set up an advance into 750.80, with buyers then targeting 752.85. If momentum holds firm, META could press into 754.95, with continued interest carrying the tape into 757.00. Should strength broaden across tech, the bullish scenario stretches toward 759.05.

A breakdown through 748.75 invites bears to drive price toward 746.70. Failure to stabilize there could press META into 744.65, with added weakness dragging into 742.55. If momentum intensifies, the downside sequence may continue into 740.50, with a deeper slide eyeing 738.40 before buyers return.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is trading at 426.00, with bulls seeking to stabilize this zone. If traction holds, an early push into 427.40 is likely, followed by 428.80. If momentum continues, Tesla could extend into 430.25, with further upside pressing into 431.70. Bulls maintaining control may eventually reach 433.10 as the day's high objective.

Should 426.00 give way, bears will look for a slide into 424.50. Continued weakness could pull Tesla into 423.00, with momentum possibly extending into 421.45. If sellers dominate intraday flows, downside pressure may carry into 419.95, with a deeper extension pushing toward 418.40 before balance attempts reappear.

Final Word: Happy Friday and have a great weekend!

