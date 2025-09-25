How To Make More Tax-efficient Donations With DAFs, Stocks, And Crypto

The S&P 500 continues to build momentum in what's promising to be another year of double-digit growth for the index. For investors, attention already appears to be turning to tax season and the pursuit of efficiency.

Following a brief shock following the announcement of President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the S&P 500 entered September more than 10% higher than at the beginning of 2025, and recent signs of strength have put the index in good standing for a strong close to the year.

Recent positive movements on Wall Street come as investors continue to bet on the prospect of a 25 basis point cut, following the news that the US economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated.

As the positive atmosphere continues to sweep through US markets, more investors are already planning their tax strategies to maximize their profitability for the financial year.

Because donating appreciated-stocks to charity helps investors to leverage the higher market value of their assets for a good cause, it's possible to claim a substantial tax deduction based on the value of the stock, helping to lower their overall tax liability.

Philanthropy in the United States is on the rise, with Americans giving a total of $592.5 billion in 2024, representing a 6.3% increase from the year before, while corporations donated 9.1% more last year, rising to $44.4 billion. Last year also saw the S&P 500 grow 25.02%, which highlights the integral role that philanthropy plays in tax-efficient profit-taking for investors.

With the annual federal gift tax exclusion growing to $19,000 for the calendar year 2025, we're set to see philanthropy take center stage again as the taxation period draws to a close.

Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) Swell in Popularity

Donor-advised funds (DAFs) allow donors to make charitable contributions while receiving immediate tax deductions on their donations. It's for this reason that DAFs have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Data suggests that as many as one in 20 affluent households that earn more than $200,000 or hold assets of at least $1 million have used a DAF for their giving.

Donors can contribute to DAFs as frequently as they like and even recommend grants to their favorite charitable organizations, allowing philanthropists to give when they can and grant when it's needed.

According to NP Trust, there were more than 1 million donor-advised fund accounts in the United States, holding nearly $160 billion in charitable assets. With 2025 set to be another strong year for stocks and shares, we could see this figure continue to swell.

Donating Appreciated Stocks

Directly donating securities also carries many tax advantages that an increasing number of investors are tapping into.

Capital gains taxes are eliminated when investors contribute long-term appreciated assets directly to a charity, helping to significantly improve tax efficiency. Rather than selling the assets and donating the after-tax proceeds, when assuming 20% for federal long-term capital gains taxes, plus a 3.8% Medicare surtax, the total increase of 23.8% of a tax deduction and charitable contribution. There are specific platforms like DAFgiving360 that specialize in helping investors reduce their tax bill by contributing appreciated assets to various charities.

When donating $10,000 worth of appreciated stock, your net tax savings can reach $4,890, as opposed to $2,510 when selling and donating your proceeds.

Crypto Donations Skyrocket

Over the five years leading to 2024, as much as $2 billion in cryptocurrency has been donated globally, with investors waking up to significant tax benefits that stem from selling their appreciated holdings.

Gifting appreciated cryptocurrencies means that you can avoid triggering capital gains taxes in a similar way to traditional stocks. It's also possible to deduct the asset's fair market value if it's been held for more than a year, up to a cap of 30% of your adjusted gross income for public charities.

Cryptocurrency forms one component of a growing fintech ecosystem that's streamlining donations for investors. Popular platforms like Mightycause, for instance, have empowered nonprofits, as well as companies with charitable causes, to raise over $1.6 billion from investors, widening the opportunities for philanthropists to boost their tax efficiency throughout the year.

Riding the Tax Efficiency Wave

As the S&P 500 continues to defy gravity off the back of high Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, 2025 appears set to become another major year for investor donations in order to squeeze more tax efficiency out of their earnings.

With more ways to donate than ever before and critical investment vehicles geared towards donating appreciated stocks, investors are set to continue reaping the benefits from their philanthropic endeavors, whether they decide to use a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) or not.

On the date of publication, Dmytro Spilka did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. Dmytro Spilka does not intend to make a trade in any of the securities mentioned above in the next 72 hours.

