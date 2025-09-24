How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, is relatively light. At 10:00 AM ET, markets will receive August New Home Sales, offering insight into the housing sector. At 11:30 AM ET, the Treasury will hold a 2-Year FRN Auction, followed later by a 5-Year Note Auction at 1:00 PM ET.

With the absence of high-impact data, traders will be processing comments made by Powell and other FOMC members yesterday. Their tone and policy outlook will continue to weigh heavily on positioning, particularly as market participants recalibrate expectations for rates.

Given this backdrop, volatility could still arise around the auctions or from lingering reaction to Fed rhetoric, but directional conviction may be less clear until more significant data lands later in the week. Stay nimble, keep risk defined, and let the market show its hand before pressing trades too aggressively.

We will now discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading at 664.50, where bulls will attempt to build early momentum. If buyers can maintain control, an initial push toward 665.30 may develop, with further strength driving price into 666.40. A continuation higher could carry SPY into 667.55, where momentum may extend into 668.70. Should optimism remain in play, bulls could stretch into 669.85, with today's upside boundary near 671.00.

On the downside, if sellers flip 664.50 into resistance, expect pressure to quickly test 663.40. Breaking here opens the door for a deeper move into 662.25. If this zone gives way, SPY could unravel further toward 661.10, with downside probing into 659.95. Continued bearish activity may eventually expose 658.70, which would represent the day's extended target for sellers.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens the session at 600.00, and buyers are looking to steady the tape here. A lift above this mark could invite momentum into 601.20, where establishing support may lead to a push into 602.35. If buyers maintain traction, upside progress could extend into 603.55 and then 604.70. A bullish extension may eventually lift QQQ into the 606.00 region, marking the high stretch for today.

Should 600.00 fail to hold, bears are likely to seize control, initially targeting 598.85. If this area cracks, continued pressure could drive price toward 597.60. Sustained selling would bring 596.40 into view, with deeper weakness exposing 595.10. An extended bearish move could ultimately pull QQQ into 593.85 before balance efforts return.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple begins today at 254.50, where bulls will try to anchor momentum. If successful, a climb into 255.35 looks achievable, with stronger follow-through pushing into 256.20. From there, bullish traders may set their sights on 257.10 and 258.05, with a further rally potentially stretching into 259.00. If enthusiasm persists, Apple's top bullish objective today sits near 259.95.

On the other hand, failure to hold 254.50 could put sellers in the driver's seat. Initial downside would look for 253.55, and if this level fails, expect pressure to spill into 252.45. Continued weakness could carry Apple into 251.40, and with heavier selling, a test of 250.25 may develop. Should bears retain momentum, the deeper bearish target lies near 249.10.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the day at 510.50, where buyers are working to secure control. Holding firm could prompt an initial push into 511.55, followed by 512.65. Should momentum build, bulls may look to extend into 513.75 and 514.90. If flows remain supportive, MSFT could reach 516.10, with today's bullish ceiling positioned near 517.25.

Bears, meanwhile, are hoping to drag MSFT under 510.50. If that occurs, a move into 509.35 is likely, with further weakness carrying into 508.25. Sellers pressing their advantage could trigger a test of 507.00, and if that zone breaks, downside may extend toward 505.85. A more aggressive session could see price fall into 504.60 before stabilizing bids arrive.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading at 179.50, with buyers attempting to hold this pivot. A successful defense could launch price into 180.40, with follow-through bringing a test of 181.35. Should momentum remain firm, NVIDIA could push into 182.25, where bullish extension may carry into 183.20. A strong day would allow the stock to climb further toward 184.10, setting up 185.00 as the top bullish stretch.

Conversely, if sellers take charge beneath 179.50, look for an early test of 178.55. Continued weakness could drive price into 177.50, and breaking here exposes 176.45. With stronger downside pressure, NVIDIA could fall into 175.40. If the bearish tide continues, expect the day's lower target near 174.25.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 252.00, with bulls aiming to stabilize here. If momentum builds, price could first test 252.85, followed by a move into 253.75. Continued strength may lift GOOGL into 254.65 and potentially 255.55. If broader market sentiment aligns, buyers could stretch the rally into 256.45, with today's bullish limit near 257.30.

Should 252.00 break down, sellers would likely target 251.10. From there, a slide into 250.05 looks probable. If that zone collapses, pressure may deepen into 249.00, with extended selling pulling price into 247.95. Bears holding momentum could eventually press Alphabet into 246.80 before balance returns.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta starts the session at 757.50, with bulls attempting to secure control. If they succeed, an early move into 760.20 may play out, with follow-through carrying price into 763.00. From there, bullish extension could push META into 765.75 and 768.40, with a strong tape stretching into 771.15. The top bullish objective today lies near 773.85.

If 757.50 falters, a pullback into 754.90 is likely. Breaking this area could draw sellers into 752.25, with continued pressure pressing the stock into 749.70. Should weakness persist, META could see further slippage into 747.05. The deeper bearish scenario has today's target near 744.45.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins at 429.00, where bulls are working to steady early trade. A constructive move higher could first test 430.35, with continuation into 431.70. If buying builds, Tesla may extend into 433.20, with further upside momentum lifting price toward 434.65. An energetic rally could ultimately stretch into 436.05 before bulls exhaust momentum.

If Tesla fails at 429.00, sellers are likely to force a slide into 427.50. Breaking this area could extend losses into 426.05, with continued weakness driving price toward 424.60. If bearish activity accelerates, Tesla may fall into 423.10. The aggressive downside scenario today sets the low near 421.65.

Final Word: Good luck and Trade safely!

