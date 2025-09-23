Quantum, Web3 and AI: Edgar Perez On The Future That's Already Here

Edgar Perez is a globally recognised AI speaker, thought leader and business strategist. He helps organizations navigate disruptive technologies and digital transformation. With a career that has spanned Wall Street, Fortune 500 boardrooms and keynote stages worldwide, he is known for translating complex innovation into actionable strategies.

As artificial intelligence, CBDCs, Web3 and the Metaverse continue to accelerate, Perez provides insights that bridge technical depth with practical impact. For business leaders and investors, his perspectives offer timely guidance on how to adapt, compete and thrive in fast-changing markets.

In this exclusive interview with The AI Speakers Agency, Perez shares his perspective on AI, Web3, CBDCs and the quantum breakthroughs set to reshape global business — and why companies need to act now to avoid being left behind.

How AI and ChatGPT Are Reshaping Customer Service

Perez explains that organisations of all sizes can use disruptive technologies such as ChatGPT to provide great customer service. They can use artificial intelligence; today we have available LLMs — large language models — that allow us to use models developed by large organisations for our own purposes.

General-purpose models allow us to create unique models for our particular industry. If I have a new employee working in customer service, I would like this employee to provide all the expertise of the organisation to the customer from day one.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case. Sometimes only the most experienced employees can provide that to customers. Now we can use these models. We can create a unified model for our company that will incorporate all our experience, all the details of our customers, our products and services, and that will give high-quality service to our clients.

They will be impressed whether they are talking with the most experienced employee or the newly-started employee in the organisation. At the same time, companies can also use RPA tools — robotic tools — that allow them to automate the most repetitive, boring tasks that employees sometimes have to work on. That is going to free up human resources for more value-added activities.

Finally, companies can also apply analytics. There is a lot of data companies can collect from customer interactions, and that data can be used to generate value, to gain deeper insights into customer behaviour, preferences and needs. That can help us to optimise pricing, service delivery, for example, and later on to create personalised and proactive offers.

The Biggest Hurdles in Adopting Disruptive Technology

Reflecting on past lessons, Perez points to Blockbuster as a cautionary tale. Blockbuster used to rent movies and there were thousands of these stores across America. The company was very successful and they thought they would continue following that path.

Yet there was a small company called Netflix. This company wanted to emulate a new model that was proving very successful. At the beginning, Blockbuster was very dismissive of this initiative of using the internet to provide video services to clients. In fact, Netflix offered itself to be sold to Blockbuster for 50 million dollars, yet the company rejected that approach.

Years later, Netflix was the company that was able to embrace change. They were able to embrace it because they were a start-up, they wanted to try something new, they wanted to try the new technologies that were available. At that moment, when you saw the internet really disrupting our lives, they thought that video services like that would be the next step for interaction with customers.

These legacy baggage issues that large organisations have — sometimes this success bias, that they feel they are so complacent — they had success in their past years and they feel that this success will continue in the future, sometimes works against them. That is something all organisations need to be careful about, because we always need to be monitoring market trends, customer expectations, new technologies, and that's something we need to embrace.

To embrace it, Perez stresses, companies need to start from the top. CEOs need to always look at what's out there, to see what the competition is trying to do, to see what suppliers are offering, to see what's happening in the market overall. That is the only way a company is going to stay ahead.

Where the Metaverse Creates New Business Opportunities

Looking ahead, Perez sees the Metaverse as the next stage of the internet. In the same way that 40 years ago nobody thought we would be spending so much of our lives working on the internet and connecting with friends online, now we feel that the Metaverse is going to be the next stage. Equally, in the future, we will be spending quite a bit of time in the Metaverse.

He gives a personal example: his children play games such as Roblox and many others, and all these games involve technology. Many of them are Metaverses that we have today. When they grow up, go to school, and start working, they won't leave that space. They will want to continue interacting with friends, colleagues, students, teachers through this medium.

So the Metaverse is going to take over. It's no longer a space only for gamers; now it is going to be something that all companies — small, medium-sized and large — will take advantage of to reach new audiences. If I want to advertise a product, I cannot use radio. I cannot use newspapers.

Nobody is reading newspapers today. My kids get news from these games, they socialise through these games, and they will want to study and gather information in the future through these Metaverse-like environments.

Companies that sell physical products to physical customers can also think about creating virtual products that their customers will want, because they will also live in virtual worlds. They will have virtual houses; they will buy a virtual car to go from one place to another, and for that they will need to dress up. I will give a speech in the Metaverse, so I need to have a virtual suit, a virtual tie.

This creates new opportunities for all companies. If I want to expand and have stores all over the world, I don't need to have stores in every city. Today, I can have one big store in the Metaverse, already offered by companies, and that will be accessible to clients and customers from all over the world, who will be exposed to my physical products and also to my virtual products.

If they want to enjoy an experience in the Metaverse, they can buy virtual shoes, like Nike is offering today, or if they want to run on a real track, they can buy my real shoes. That's the benefit of the Metaverse — creating a new universe of opportunities for my products and services.

Preparing for the Next Wave of Cyber-Threats

Finally, Perez emphasises that with each new wave of technology comes a new wave of risks. When we think about the future of technology, we think about constant change. Unfortunately, technology is neutral. It can be used for good purposes and also by bad actors. Cybersecurity will remain a big challenge for organisations.

The first thing companies need to focus on is to invest in cybersecurity. Companies will need to invest in robust measures to protect their data and systems. They will need to use multi-factor authentication, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and so on.

The second important step is to educate employees. History shows that employees are often the weakest link in an organisation's cybersecurity. We need to educate them about risks and best practices.

Equally, businesses need to stay up to date. Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving. Companies should subscribe to security newsletters and blogs, attend conferences, and remain alert about their security posture. They should regularly test their defences, allowing ethical hackers to test them through penetration testing, vulnerability scanning and other tools.

Finally, businesses need to have a plan in place in the event of a cyber-attack, to respond quickly and effectively. This plan should include steps to contain the damage, restore systems and investigate the attack.

Overall, Perez concludes, we live in a world where we can use technology for good, and we need to take advantage of it, while also defending our information systems. This is because the viability of our organisations depends on it.

This exclusive interview with Edgar Perez was conducted by The Champions Speakers Agency.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.