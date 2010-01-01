Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) secured the most marks in the premium segment in the first-ever U.S. Electric Vehicle...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report...
Major indices worldwide traded in red on Friday as investors paused to book profits after the up rally ran out of steam...
Surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have forced MGM Studios and Sony Corp’s (NYSE: SNE) Sony...
President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen displayed a change of stance on cryptocurrencies...
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning a virtual reality headset that may ultimately lead it to sell augmented reality...
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group’s valuation is estimated to be around $108 billion,...
A “double spending” scare sent Bitcoin’s (BTC) price downwards by over 11% on Thursday.
What Happened...
Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has signed filmmaker Ava DuVernay in an exclusive podcast deal.
What Happened: The...
In a first, a monthly injectable HIV drug made by a GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK)- and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)-owned...
Bitcoin (BTC) shows positive signs in the long-term but investors will need to have a “very strong stomach...
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google will withdraw its search feature in Australia if the...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk plans to donate $100 million in prize money towards the best carbon capture...
ARK Invest CEO and research team have defended cryptocurrencies after Janet Yellen’s comments on its illicit...
Bank of America held a discussion with some experts in the sports betting industry to discuss some potential upcoming...
"You can't be a real networker unless you’re connected."
That’s according to Michael Gruen,...
AppHarvest is an agricultural technology company that develops indoor farms in the Appalachian region.
The company is...
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) surged ahead of Thursday's market close, as its fourth-quarter earnings...
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is planning two simulations of "glide and approach-to-land phase" using the VMS...
Appspensary, a company operating an online cannabis ordering platform, announced this week the launch of a new cloud-...
Canadian cannabis company Aleafia Health (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) has partnered with trade union Unifor.
The goal...
Joe Biden was sworn into office Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.
Markets across the...
Citron Research editor and notorious short seller Andrew Left joined Benzinga’s ZingerNation Power Hour Thursday...
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares spiked 6.6% Thursday and are now up 18.6% in the past week following news that...
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were advancing Thursday after a sell-side analyst took a bullish stance on...
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative...
This week, the Benzinga Cannabis Hour presents a jam-packed show with a timely slate of finance pros.
Tune in at 4 p.m...
Obviously, identifying winners is the name of the investing game, but there are plenty of examples of avoiding losers...
Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are moving to the downside after an analyst at BofA Securities downgraded the stock...
Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager and notorious value investor David Einhorn just released his annual letter to...