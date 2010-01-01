Market Overview

Photo by Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash
Why This Analyst Is Cautioning Bitcoin Investors To Have A 'Very Strong Stomach' Amid Plunge
Neer Varshney
Bitcoin (BTC) shows positive signs in the long-term but investors will need to have a “very strong stomach” to survive through short-term...
United Wholesale Mortgage logo.
United Wholesale Mortgage Begins Trading On The NYSE: Here's What It Means For The Market
Renato Capelj
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash
Pfizer, GSK-Backed ViiV First To Get FDA Approval For HIV Shots: What You Need To Know
Shivdeep Dhaliwal

More Headlines

7 Numbers That Sum Up The Record Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2020
Spencer Israel
It was a historic year for investors—both good and bad, depending on the market and industry.  Trading...
Photo from Pixabay.
This Day In Market History: The First ETF Debuts
Elizabeth Balboa
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. What Happened: On...
Exclusive: Katapult CEO Talks Growing E-Commerce, Strength From Stimulus And Affirm Partnership
Chris Katje
Katapult is going public in a SPAC merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FSRV) and Katapult CEO Orlando Zayas...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Morgan Stanley Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan
Investors who owned stocks since 2016 generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY)...
VanEck Is Planning An Equity-Based ETF That's A Spin On Crypto
ETF Professor
There still isn't a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. When that's going to change is up for considerable...
First Lady Jill Biden shakes hands with members of the Armed Forces.
5 Things You Might Not Know About Jill Biden
Melanie Schaffer
Dr. Jill Biden will not be your typical first lady. The 69-year-old born in Hammonton, New Jersey has described...
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fluidigm's Saliva-Based COVID Test Approved In Europe, China Backs Amarin's Vascepa
Shanthi Rexaline
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks...
Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash
Johnson & Johnson Could Have 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccines By April, Board Member McClellan Says
Mohit Manghnani
Bloomberg reports that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is on track to analyze data from its late-stage...
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of PMI Data
Lisa Levin
Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq index climbed to another...
Photo by Tech Nick on Unsplash
Tesla Secures Top Spot In JD Power's Survey Of Premium EV Owners
Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) secured the most marks in the premium segment in the first-ever U.S. Electric Vehicle...
5 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2021
Lisa Levin
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report...
Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
Global Markets Rally Pauses On Profit Taking, Bitcoin Stays Above $31K
Mohit Manghnani
Major indices worldwide traded in red on Friday as investors paused to book profits after the up rally ran out of steam...
Sony, MGM Studios Delay Big Ticket Movie Releases
Mohit Manghnani
Surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have forced MGM Studios and Sony Corp’s (NYSE: SNE) Sony...
Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash.
Janet Yellen Updates Stance on Cryptocurrencies After Earlier Comments Led to Bitcoin Carnage
Neer Varshney
President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen displayed a change of stance on cryptocurrencies...
Photo by Stella Jacob on Unsplash
Apple VR Headset To Arrive In 2022 And At A Steep Price: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning a virtual reality headset that may ultimately lead it to sell augmented reality...
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
Alibaba-Backed Ant Group's Valuation Estimated To Drop To $108B
Neer Varshney
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group’s valuation is estimated to be around $108 billion,...
Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash
'Double Spend' Chaos Leads To Bitcoin Plunging Over 11% — Here's What It's All About
Shivdeep Dhaliwal
A “double spending” scare sent Bitcoin’s (BTC) price downwards by over 11% on Thursday. What Happened...
Photo by Freestocks.org from StockSnap
Spotify Brings On Board Filmmaker Ava DuVernay With Exclusive Podcast Deal
Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has signed filmmaker Ava DuVernay in an exclusive podcast deal. What Happened: The...
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash
In a first, a monthly injectable HIV drug made by a GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK)- and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)-owned...
Photo by Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash
Bitcoin (BTC) shows positive signs in the long-term but investors will need to have a “very strong stomach...
Photo by Rajeshwar Bachu on Unsplash
Why Google Is Threatening To Deprive Australians Of Its Search Engine
Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google will withdraw its search feature in Australia if the...
Elon Musk. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia
Elon Musk To Award $100M For Development Of 'Best' Carbon Capture Tech
Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk plans to donate $100 million in prize money towards the best carbon capture...
pexels.com
ARK Invest Defends Crypto After Yellen's Comments On Its Illicit Activity
Catherine Ross
ARK Invest CEO and research team have defended cryptocurrencies after Janet Yellen’s comments on its illicit...
Sam Houston Race Park is part of Penn National Gaming
How New York, Texas And Ontario Could Increase Online Sports Betting Market By $3B
Chris Katje
Bank of America held a discussion with some experts in the sports betting industry to discuss some potential upcoming...
Michael Gruen. Courtesy Photo.
Who Is Michael Gruen, And How Did He Become So Well Connected?
Renato Capelj
"You can't be a real networker unless you’re connected." That’s according to Michael Gruen,...
Tomatoes.
AppHarvest's Ag Tech Play: Updates From The Martha Stewart-Linked SPAC IPO Prospect
Jayson Derrick
AppHarvest is an agricultural technology company that develops indoor farms in the Appalachian region. The company is...
Intel Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Melanie Schaffer
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) surged ahead of Thursday's market close, as its fourth-quarter earnings...
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off for a test flight.
Virgin Galactic To Complete 2 Test Flights Using VMS EVE
Melanie Schaffer
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is planning two simulations of "glide and approach-to-land phase" using the VMS...
Appspensary Launches Cloud-Based Cannabis Point-Of-Sale System
Javier Hasse
Appspensary, a company operating an online cannabis ordering platform, announced this week the launch of a new cloud-...
Canada's Largest Private Union To Cover Medical Cannabis Via Aleafia Deal
Javier Hasse
Canadian cannabis company Aleafia Health (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) has partnered with trade union Unifor. The goal...
A home under construction.
11 Investing Themes For The Biden Era, According To Jim Cramer
Rohit Samandur
Joe Biden was sworn into office Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.  Markets across the...
Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'
Wayne Duggan
Citron Research editor and notorious short seller Andrew Left joined Benzinga’s ZingerNation Power Hour Thursday...
How Option Traders Are Playing Ford Following $2.7B Rivian EV Truck Investment
Wayne Duggan
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares spiked 6.6% Thursday and are now up 18.6% in the past week following news that...
The PayPal app.
Why PayPal's Crypto Initiative Is Turning BTIG Bullish
Shanthi Rexaline
PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were advancing Thursday after a sell-side analyst took a bullish stance on...
A roll of Kodak 35mm film.
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Eastman Kodak
Joel Elconin
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative...
The Benzinga Cannabis Hour logo.
Benzinga Cannabis Hour Preview: Tyler Beuerlein, Daisy Mellet, Justin Ort Join The Show
Anthony Noto
This week, the Benzinga Cannabis Hour presents a jam-packed show with a timely slate of finance pros. Tune in at 4 p.m...
A Pair Of New ETFs Make Avoiding Losers Top Priority
ETF Professor
Obviously, identifying winners is the name of the investing game, but there are plenty of examples of avoiding losers...
BofA analyst says it is time to hit the Sell button for Unity Software stocks.
BofA Downgrades Unity Software: 'Most Of Near-Term Upside Is Priced In'
Shanthi Rexaline
Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are moving to the downside after an analyst at BofA Securities downgraded the stock...
David Einhorn — Notorious Tesla Short Seller — Just Had His Best Quarter Ever
Wayne Duggan
Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager and notorious value investor David Einhorn just released his annual letter to...

