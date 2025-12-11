Germanium Mining Corp. Enhances Visibility of Germanium Project Portfolio Through Awareness Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, DECEMBER 6th, 2025 – GERMANIUM MINING CORP.

("GERMANIUM MINING", "GMC", OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: GMC; OTCQB: EMSKF; FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into agreements with several specialized firms to support its awareness and PR initiatives. These engagements are intended to enhance visibility of both the strengthening global Germanium market and the Company's 100% interest in the Lac du Km 35 Germanium Property in Quebec, Canada, as well as its portfolio of critical and precious metals assets.

Market Making Services

The Company will retain Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making service to assist in maintaining a consistent and orderly trading market for its common shares. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP, CAD $5,000 per month, commencing on December 8, 2025. The agreement has an initial term of three months, following which it will renew for successive one-month terms, provided that after the initial three-month term the agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers. VLP's CEO, JC Cunningham, can be reached by telephone at (416) 891-4349 or by email at info@vlpinc.net with an address at: 1 McGuire Crescent, Uxbridge, ON, L9P 1G7.

Web & PR Services

The Company announces that it has entered into an agreement dated December 5th, 2025, with Frank Haentjes ("Haentjes") of Unit J3, Mango Green Village, Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines (Phone: +63-977-382-7332) (e-mail: tbg01consultant@gmail.com). Under the terms of the agreement, Haentjes will provide business development and general corporate awareness services, starting December 8th, 2025, to support and enhance the Company's online presence. Compensation will be up to EUR €15,000 per month, on a month-to-month basis at the discretion of the Company. Haentjes and the Company are arm's-length parties, and Haentjes has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Market Awareness

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") (address: Buchtstr. 13, Bremen, 28195, Germany; e-mail: contact@plutusinvest.de, telephone: 49-421-1754-0174), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services (the "Media Services") for the period from December 4th, 2025 to June 4th, 2026. The Media Services provided by Plutus will be in consulting with the Company's management in building corporate awareness through Plutus's network in Europe. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus an initial fee of EUR €50,000 upon the provision of the Media Services and up to €200,000 if the Company requests to extend the initial campaign. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for the Media Services. Plutus and the Company are arm's-length parties, and Plutus has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

