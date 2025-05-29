HP Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins SentinelOne, Best Buy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of HP Inc. HPQ fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

HP reported second-quarter revenue of $13.22 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, missing estimates of 80 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

HP shares dipped 7.8% to $25.08 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Brooge Energy Limited BROG shares dipped 59.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Brooge Energy announced voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq.

shares dipped 59.1% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Brooge Energy announced voluntarily delisting from the Nasdaq. SentinelOne, Inc . S declined 13.7% to $16.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance.

. declined 13.7% to $16.98 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance. Movado Group, Inc . MOV fell 12.6% to $15.22 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

. fell 12.6% to $15.22 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc . NTLA shares declined 12.4% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 12.4% to $8.46 in pre-market trading. Caleres, Inc . CAL fell 10% to $14.74 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.

. fell 10% to $14.74 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY fell 4.7% to $8.44 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation shares jumped more than 28% on Wednesday after the company completed a round of raising capital, which included a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor.

fell 4.7% to $8.44 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation shares jumped more than 28% on Wednesday after the company completed a round of raising capital, which included a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor. Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY slipped 3% to $69.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter earnings miss and lowered its guidance.

