The latest leg of Wall Street's 2025 rally has carried the S&P 500 SPY to within 3% of February's record close, capping an advance that has erased the market's early-spring swoon.

Easing tariff anxiety, a rebound in consumer confidence and another burst from mega-cap technology names have pushed the benchmark back above 5,900, leaving investors to debate whether fresh highs—or a pause—come next.

Risk appetite brightened after President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a planned 50% tariff on European imports to July 9. That move cooled fears of a sudden hit to global trade and helped long-dated Treasury yields retreat below 5 percent, supporting equity valuations.

Bank of America's Global Equity Risk-Love Indicator, which flashed "deep panic" in early April, has climbed back to neutral. Historically, similar sentiment recoveries have been followed by continued gains in 28 of 32 prior episodes stretching back to 1987.

Don't Miss:

Build your portfolio with ETFs — track the S&P 500, tech, energy, and more. Here's where to invest with no commissions and no account minimums .

Make your savings work harder with a high-yield cash account with 4.1% APY, with no fees, no minimum balance requirements, and unlimited withdrawals.

Corporate fundamentals are pulling in the same direction. First-quarter S&P 500 earnings rose about 14% from a year earlier, the second straight period of double-digit growth, led by health-care, communication-services and technology companies. UBS last week lifted its year-end target for the index to 6,000, citing stronger profit trajectories and resilient GDP expectations.

For investors who sat out the spring rebound, broad-market ETFs remain a straightforward entry point. Funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) or iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) offer instant exposure to the entire benchmark at annual expense ratios below 0.10 percent.

Those looking to lean into relative strength can turn to momentum-tilted products. The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) has outpaced the S&P 500 by roughly 10% over the past 100 trading days as chipmakers, cloud-software vendors and energy names accelerated. History suggests the factor could cool. DataTrek Research found that stretches of outperformance, momentum has lagged the broader index by an average of 3.8% in the next 100-day window.

A middle ground is factor diversification. Low-volatility and dividend-quality funds—including the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)—tend to hold up when high-beta groups pause. Blending momentum with lower-risk factors can help smooth returns if rotations strike.

Even bulls acknowledge that mega-cap tech looks stretched after leading the charge back toward records. The Nasdaq-heavy cohort dubbed the "Magnificent Seven" now commands more than 30% of S&P 500 market cap, leaving the index vulnerable if AI enthusiasm ebbs or earnings disappoint.

Options volatility remains subdued, but pockets of leverage have built as retail call-buying on single-stock tech names recently touched its highest level since late 2021.

Investors concerned about a near-term pullback can pair equity exposure with Treasury or investment-grade bond ETFs, or use "buffer" products that cap upside in exchange for limited downside through structured options overlays.

Macro tailwinds—moderating inflation, a softer dollar and the prospect of Fed rate cuts later this year—are supporting the case for fresh S&P 500 highs. Yet with sentiment already snapping from panic to neutral, gains could arrive more grudgingly as momentum cools.

A balanced approach that blends broad-market exposure with tactical factor tilts—and keeps dry powder for inevitable bouts of volatility—may help investors participate in the march toward new peaks without losing sleep if the market finally stops to catch its breath.

Browse Next:

Image: Shutterstock