Why Is Vertical Aerospace Stock Gaining Today?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The firm launched the first-ever piloted wing-borne takeoff of an electric vertical aircraft in open European airspace.

The company’s VX4 prototype took to the skies from Cotswold Airport in the UK, demonstrating controlled flight using wing-generated lift.

Approved by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the flight marks a critical milestone on the path to commercial certification of the VX4 aircraft.

The flight collected over 30,000 in-flight data points and showed that the aircraft performed in line with simulations.

Chief Test Pilot Simon Davies operated the aircraft during the historic flight and described the experience as technically impressive and emotionally rewarding.

“The VX4 was not only safe but was an absolute pleasure,” Davies noted, praising the smooth controls and low noise levels.

Vertical is currently the only firm globally flying a winged eVTOL prototype under a Design Organisation Approval issued by the CAA.

The approval is a key step toward securing a Type Certificate required for commercial operations.

The CAA collaborates with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to streamline the VX4 certification across jurisdictions.

The wingborne flight phase is the third in Vertical’s testing program. It allows the VX4 to fly like a traditional aircraft using aerodynamic lift instead of rotor thrust.

The company plans to complete a full-piloted transition flight—shifting between vertical takeoff and horizontal cruise—in the second half of 2025.

The achievement received recognition from the UK government, with Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, calling it a “fantastic milestone” for the UK aerospace sector.

Government initiatives like the Aerospace Technology Institute and Future Flight Challenge support the project, which advances sustainable flight and UK innovation.

According to Benzinga Pro, EVTL stock has lost over 14% in the past year.

Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 10.22% to $5.93 at last check Tuesday.

