Oklo Stock To Go Nuclear? Analyst Calls It A 'Major AI Revolution Player'

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted nuclear energy stocks in a note released Friday and pointed to Oklo, Inc. OKLO as the star of the sector.

What To Know: President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders as early as Friday to boost the nuclear energy industry by streamlining approvals for new reactors and strengthening fuel supply chains.

The anticipated executive orders are expected to direct federal agencies to expedite permitting and siting of new nuclear facilities and instruct the Departments of Energy and Defense to identify federal lands and facilities suitable for nuclear deployment, bypassing some of the current Nuclear Regulatory Commission hurdles.

Expert Ideas: Ives pointed to Oklo as a primary beneficiary of Trump's policy changes. It plans to submit a combined license application by the end of 2025 and deploy its first commercial power plant by 2027. Increased federal support and streamlined regulation could accelerate this.

Oklo's business model of building, owning and operating its own reactors while selling power directly to customers under long-term contracts positions it well for recurring revenues and addresses common pain points in nuclear projects, Ives said.

He sees Oklo as "set to be a major player" in the "AI Revolution datacenter buildout."

Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on Oklo stock and raised its price target from $45 to $55.

Other Nuclear Stocks: The Wedbush senior analyst also highlighted other companies likely to benefit from the executive orders including nuclear energy stocks such as NuScale Power Corp. SMR, Lightbridge Corp. LTBR and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU, as well as uranium suppliers like Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU, Cameco Corp. CCJ, Uranium Energy Corp. UEC and Nexgen Energy Ltd. NXE.

