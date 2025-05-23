Gold Gains Over 1%; Ross Stores Shares Dip After Pulling Fiscal 2026 Outlook

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.70% to 41,566.04 while the NASDAQ fell 1.12% to 18,713.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.87% to 5,791.25.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares fell by just 0.2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks dipped by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. ROST fell around 14% on Friday after the company issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $1.44. Quarterly revenue came in at $4.99 billion, which beat the $4.97 billion consensus estimate.

Ross Stores said it sees second-quarter GAAP EPS in a range of $1.40 to $1.55, versus the $1.65 analyst estimate. "Given the varying nature of tariff announcements, we are only providing an outlook for the second quarter at this time and are withdrawing our previously provided annual sales and earnings guidance," said Conroy.

Equities Trading UP



Imunon, Inc. IMNN shares shot up 186% to $1.19 after the company announced new data from its Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001.

shares shot up 186% to $1.19 after the company announced new data from its Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001. Shares of Intuit Inc. INTU got a boost, surging 9% to $727.45 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

got a boost, surging 9% to $727.45 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance. BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares were also up, gaining 60% to $0.2149 after the company announced a business alliance with M-NEXT holdings.

Equities Trading DOWN

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK shares dropped 21% to $100.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.

shares dropped 21% to $100.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share. Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. BCAX were down 44% to $8.81 after the company announced a publication of phase 1/1b trial data for ficerafusp alfa showing mixed results, with median survival still unreached and limited clarity on long-term efficacy.

were down 44% to $8.81 after the company announced a publication of phase 1/1b trial data for ficerafusp alfa showing mixed results, with median survival still unreached and limited clarity on long-term efficacy. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO was down, falling 17% to $18.34 following third-quarter results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $61.79 while gold traded up 1.7% at $3,349.80.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $33.40 on Friday, while copper rose 2% to $4.7730.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.18%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.57%. London's FTSE 100 dipped 0.43%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.61% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.90% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.47%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.94% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.95%.

Economics

U.S. sales of new single-family homes climbed by 10.9% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 743,000 units.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock