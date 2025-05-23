Top AMD Exec Adds Nearly $1 Million Of The Chipmaker's Stock: Signals Confidence Amid Buybacks, Easing Tariffs And Saudi Deal

A top executive at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD made a sizable open market purchase in the stock this week, signaling confidence in the chipmaker’s prospects, amid strengthening fundamentals and easing geopolitical pressures.

What Happened: According to the company’s SEC Form 4 filing, AMD’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Phil Guido, acquired 8,800 shares in an open market transaction on Tuesday, at an average price of $113.56, bringing the total value of the transaction to $999,328.

Guido now directly owns 42,322 shares of AMD, a stake valued at approximately $4.6 million based on the latest stock prices.

See Also: Microsoft Executive Says Companies Might Be Naming ‘AI Chiefs’ But They Risk Losing Momentum In The Artificial Intelligence Age If They Rely On Individuals

While insider buying doesn't guarantee performance, it is often seen by investors as a positive signal of internal conviction in the company’s long-term performance.

In a separate disclosure, AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster exercised and sold 17,500 shares this month under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. This is essentially a setup that allows executives to sell stock at a predetermined price and schedule with a broker, thus insulating the transactions from insider trading concerns.

Why It Matters: This comes amid the company authorizing a fresh $6 billion in share buybacks last week, alongside a string of other positive catalysts.

Such as the easing of trade tensions with China, and the several multi-billion dollar commercial deals that were inked with Saudi Arabia.

The stock had shed 62% of its value between March 2024 and April 2025, but has since mounted a recovery, and is up 22.48% over the past month. It still remains down by 8.22% year-to-date.

Price Action: AMD shares were down 1.20% on Thursday, trading at $110.71, and are up 0.36% after hours.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock fares well on Growth and Quality, but is ranked low on Momentum and Value. It also has a favorable price trend in the short and medium terms, but not in the long term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com