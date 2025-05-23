Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Booz Allen Hamilton Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH will release its fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 23.

Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share, up from $1.33 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Booz Allen Hamilton projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.03 billion, compared to $2.77 billion a year earlier.

On April 25, Booz Allen Hamilton and Meta Platforms Inc. META introduced an AI solution named "Space Llama," designed to enhance how astronauts handle maintenance and repairs on the International Space Station (ISS).

Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 0.6% to close at $129.13 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $120 to $135 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $140 to $120 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $142 to $110 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $150 to $109 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $164 to $148 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

Considering buying BAH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

