Tucker Carlson Agrees — Trump Organization's Middle East Deals Seem 'Like Corruption'

Earlier this week, Tucker Carlson agreed with a guest on his show who questioned whether Donald Trump's foreign policy overlapped with his family's business ventures.

What Happened: On an episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, which Carlson started on Elon Musk's Twitter, now rebranded as X after parting ways with Fox News, former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan pointed to the Trump Organization's expansion in the Gulf region, which coincided with new U.S. defense and AI deals, reported The Hill.

Trump's family business has signed agreements for: a luxury golf resort in Qatar with Qatari Diar, backed by the country's sovereign wealth fund, real estate developments in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Trump International Hotel and golf course in Oman, according to the report.

"That stuff kind of worries me," Ryan added, to which Carlson replied, "Well, it seems like corruption, yeah."

Why It's Important: The overlap between Trump's public policy and his private business dealings is reviving old concerns about conflicts of interest. The White House previously dismissed these concerns, calling them "ridiculous," the report said.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said Trump is following all conflict-of-interest laws, and the Trump Organization maintains that its assets are in a trust and not directly involved with foreign governments.

During Trump's trip to the Middle East, agreements exceeding $200 billion were finalized between the U.S. and the UAE. Notably, Boeing BA, GE Aerospace GE and Etihad Airways were part of a $14.5 billion portion of these deals.

The visit also resulted in a landmark $1.2 trillion economic accord with Qatar, which featured a historic $96 billion purchase by Qatar Airways from Boeing and GE Aerospace.

Former Vice President Mike Pence praised Trump’s Middle East trip for its positive impact on the U.S. economy, despite previous political disagreements. Meanwhile, economist Peter Schiff warned that Qatar’s $200 billion deal with Boeing could lead to increased U.S. inflation and interest rates, potentially causing a Treasury sell-off.

Photo Courtesy: Aleksandr Dyskin on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.