Trump Administration Revokes Harvard's Ability To Enroll International Students, Kristi Noem Alleges Coordination With Chinese Communist Party

The Trump administration terminated Harvard University’s ability to accept international students. This decision, announced on Thursday, affects current students who must transfer or risk losing their legal status.

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the revocation of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. Noem accused the university of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party,” reported Reuters.

Harvard, which enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in the 2024-2025 academic year, called the move illegal and retaliatory. The university stated it was committed to supporting its foreign students and was preparing guidance for those impacted.

The action is part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration against Harvard, which has been a target due to its hiring practices and alleged ideological leanings. The administration has also frozen $3 billion in federal grants to the university.

In a related matter, a federal judge ruled that the administration could not terminate the legal status of foreign students without proper procedures. It remains unclear how this ruling will impact the action against Harvard.

Why It Matters: The revocation of Harvard’s ability to enroll international students is the latest development in a series of confrontations between the Trump administration and the university. Earlier in April, the administration halted $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after the university refused to comply with demands to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and to screen international students for ideological concerns. This move put nearly $9 billion in federal funding at risk.

Additionally, President Donald Trump has been vocal about stripping Harvard of its tax-exempt status, accusing the university of acting as a “political entity.”

Harvard filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in April, contesting the government’s attempts to withhold billions in research funding.

