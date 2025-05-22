Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Analog Devices Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI will release its second-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share, up from $1.40 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Analog Devices projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.51 billion, compared to $2.16 billion a year earlier.

On Feb. 19, Analog Devices reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenues.

Analog Devices shares fell 1% to close at $222.22 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $225 to $248 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $235 to $260 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C J Muse maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $230 to $250 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $225 to $265 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $300 to $295 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

Considering buying ADI stock? Here's what analysts think:

