Robert Kiyosaki Says It's Not Toilet Paper Or Baked Beans Flying Off Costco Shelves—It's Gold. Here's What He Says It Means

Costco COST shoppers are snapping up something unexpected these days, according to “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki. It's not “discount toilet paper or bulk baked beans” that's flying off shelves, but gold, he said.

Gold Rush in the Aisles

“Costco cannot keep enough gold bars and coins in stock,” Kiyosaki said in a May 9 post on X. He argues this shift shows regular Americans are finally listening to his long-time message: “Savers are losers” and real wealth is in assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki claims the surge in gold sales at Costco shows the poor and middle class are converting what he calls “fake money” into something real. “It means the poor and middle class have finally got my rich dad’s message… and are now saving real money,” he wrote.

He also connected this trend to moves by global central banks, who he says are “dumping U.S. Treasury bonds and buying gold.”

But not everyone agrees with his take.

Critics Say the Hype Doesn't Hold Up

A commenter on X argued that buying physical gold is impractical unless you’re prepping for a worst-case scenario. “Unless you believe there will be an apocalyptic event, holding physical gold is both risky and illiquid,” he wrote, arguing that ETFs or gold contracts are a more logical choice.

Another user took issue with Kiyosaki's description of Costco shoppers. “Excuse me Robert. The ‘poor’ do not shop at Costco. Have never seen them there. The membership ‘fees’ are a non-starter for the lower income group,” he posted.

Kiyosaki, however, has doubled down on his distrust of traditional finance, particularly ETFs. In March, he posted on X, “Do what is best for you… Yet I would never buy gold, silver, or Bitcoin ETFs. In my opinion, ETFs are as fake as the U.S. dollar and U.S. bonds.”

He believes real ownership comes from holding physical assets directly. In an interview on the “Daniela Cambone Show,” he explained, “I don’t trust the Fed, the Treasury, or Wall Street. That’s why I own gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

Kiyosaki sees ETFs as Wall Street products that put distance between investors and the real thing. For him, buying gold at Costco isn’t weird, but a sign that more people are taking financial matters into their own hands.

