Shaq Says 'My Parents Did A Great Job Of Raising Me With Horror Stories,' Shares The Smartest 'Money Move' He Ever Made

Shaquille O’Neal has worn many hats, including NBA champion, businessman, rapper, DJ, actor, and even honorary sheriff. But behind his success is a story rooted in humility, tough love, and financial discipline.

In a recent interview with Ashley Nevel, Shaq opened up about the money lessons that shaped his life and the biggest financial move he ever made.

Raised With Lessons, Not Luxury

“My parents did a great job of raising me with horror stories,” he said. “When you come from nothing and get into something, you have a decision to make: Do you want to stay in something or go back to nothing?”

Those early warnings turned into lifelong habits. Shaq said he was determined to take care of his family, especially after asking his mom to quit her job. “If I don’t do what I’m supposed to do, my mother loses her house. That’s the only thing I’m focusing on.”

He also shared a moment that stuck with him from childhood. One day, his mother stared at a small house with admiration. As a kid dreaming of a better life, Shaq made a promise to himself: one day he'd buy her a house like that. And he did.

From Rookie Mistakes to Financial Wisdom

While many athletes chase flashy investments early on, Shaq quickly learned the value of playing the long game. “When I first came in, I was trying to get rich quick and failed on every investment,” he admitted. That changed after hearing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos say, “If you invest in things that change people's lives, the return will always be rewarding.”

From then on, he focused on practical, impactful partnerships. “It’s not about money moves. It’s about partnerships. It’s about teamwork,” he said. Instead of starting businesses from scratch, he partnered with companies that already had the infrastructure, like his long-running deal with Icy Hot. “I’m on my 18th renewal with Icy Hot.”

The smartest move he ever made? Annuities.

“Somebody told me a word that I’ve never heard in my life—annuity.” He continued, “People always say invest, but you have to know what you’re investing in. I got so much money, let me put it away, and then this is just in case everything goes wrong, I can still collect when I’m 40, 45, and 50.”

Shaq emphasized that education doesn't always mean formal schooling. “Education means whatever business or opportunity you may have for yourself, educate yourself to become a master in whatever you’re doing,” he said.

And while the NBA legend is known for his big personality and sense of humor, he's serious when it comes to legacy. “Everything I do is just based on family, education and being able to take advantage of opportunities.”

Image: Shutterstock