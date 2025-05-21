'Trump Is An Ageist,' Says Anthony Scaramucci. He Claims Saudi Prince MBS Used Trump's Disregard For Younger People To Play Him

In the latest episode of “The Rest Is Politics US” podcast, Anthony Scaramucci shared his unfiltered view of Donald Trump's recent diplomatic push in the Middle East.

According to the former White House communications director, Trump's foreign policy tour may look like a renaissance of American engagement, but it's also riddled with self-interest and personal blind spots.

One of those blind spots? Age.

"Trump is an aegist," Scaramucci said flatly. "He respects people that are his age. He doesn't respect people that are not his age." He continued, "If you’re 40, talking to Trump, he actually looks at you like he doesn’t give a sh*t. If you’re 60, talking to Trump, he rolls his eyes. If [Blackstone Group BX Chairman and CEO] Steve Schwarzman, age 80, calls Donald Trump, he picks up the phone."

MBS Knew Exactly How to Flatter Trump

Scaramucci said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, took advantage of that tendency. "He's got an elderly father that's the king. You want to be feted and treated like a king? I'm half your age, I am going to glitz you up in a way that you're going to leave here very, very happy."

Trump, now 78, was met with extraordinary hospitality in Saudi Arabia this week—lavender carpets, horses, fighter jet escorts. Scaramucci believes MBS's deference wasn't just cultural, it was calculated. "That's exactly what he did," Scaramucci said.

Throughout the episode, host Katty Kay and Scaramucci dissected Trump's whirlwind week of diplomacy, which included stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Trump delivered speeches, pushed economic deals and attempted to reshape America's foreign policy stance.

And while critics often describe Trump as isolationist, Scaramucci pointed out that this approach was much more interventionist than expected. "He talked about re-engineering the way America thinks about the Middle East and trying to foment peace and prosperity," Scaramucci said, adding that even former CIA officials praised Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia during the U.S.-Saudi investment forum.

Still, he warned there's another side to Trump's diplomacy. "There's one angel on his shoulder saying you could really be a great president if you just calm the f*** down," he said. "Then he's got the devil on the other side saying, ‘Hey, I want to make $200 billion for my family before I blow out of this presidency.’"

Scaramucci, who briefly worked as the White House Communications Director in the first Trump administration, said this split is what defines Trump on the world stage. "He’s our two-faced president," he said, referencing the Batman villain.

Kay noted that while Trump's focus on economic deals might yield some success in the Gulf region, the same strategy hasn't worked in places like Ukraine or Gaza, where cultural and existential issues override financial incentives. "In some countries the sort of mercantilist theory of foreign policy might work," Kay said. "But [Trump's] theory doesn't take into account historical or cultural or ethnic forces."

Despite these flaws, Scaramucci admitted the president has unusual stamina. "For a 79-year-old, he has tremendous energy."

Yet, that energy may be going to more than just foreign policy. The episode also dove into Trump's possible financial gains from these diplomatic ventures, including controversies around a lavish Qatari jetliner some are calling "Qatar Force One."

Scaramucci brushed it off as a distraction. "Let me shoot out the $400 million plane over here as a bauble to distract everybody while I’m working on a few billion dollars somewhere, either in the Middle East or elsewhere in the world for myself and my family," he said.

As foreign governments roll out the red carpet, Scaramucci warns that Trump's priorities may be more about profit than policy. "This is the globalism of greed," Kay said, quoting an unnamed economist.

Image: Shutterstock