May 21, 2025

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp VF Corporation Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor
V.F. Corporation VFC will release its fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 21.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report a quarterly loss at 14 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 32 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, V.F. Corporation projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.17 billion, compared to $2.37 billion a year earlier.

On Jan. 29, the company reported third-quarter sales of $2.834 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.746 billion.

V.F. Corporation shares gained 0.8% to close at $14.43 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $25 to $18 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $12 to $16 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $27 to $17 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $34 to $19 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying VFC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

VFC Logo
VFCVF Corp
$14.702.65%

Overview
